Capcom has recently confirmed the launch of Devil May Cry 5: Devil Hunter Edition for the Switch 2, bringing one of the finest entries in the action series to Nintendo's console more than seven years after its initial launch.

You'd think that being on the market for that long would result in gradually diminishing sales, but according to the latest figures from Capcom (thanks, VGC), Devil May Cry 5 has enjoyed record sales during FY2026, shifting a total of 2.7 million copies.

When we say "record sales", we really mean it. The 2.7 million figure is actually higher than DMC5's launch year performance, during which it managed to sell 2.1 million. Annual sales then declined until FY2023 in which it matched the launch figure with another 2.1 million. Sales then began to decline again until FY2026 when it shifted record units.

Capcom tends to discount its games pretty heavily after a certain amount of time, and a quick glance at Deku Deals shows that Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition for the PS5 often drops as low as £8.74 on the PlayStation Store, while retail copies have previously dropped as low as £12.99.

This, along with the release of the Devil May Cry anime on Netflix – which recently added Season Two in its entirety – has likely contributed greatly to overall sales in recent months. Now that the game is heading for the Switch 2, we reckon Capcom can probably enjoy even more sales in the months and years ahead.

Resident Evil 4 also came close to matching its launch year sales in FY2026 by shifting another 3.6 million units, while Street Fighter 6 also saw year-on-year improvements by shifting a total of 2 million copies during FY2026.

Devil May Cry 5: Devil Hunter Edition will launch for the Switch 2 on 23rd June 2026.