If you've ever wanted to relive Barbie's retro video game adventures, you'll soon be able to with Barbie Rewind.
Digital Eclipse and Atari, the same team behind the upcoming Toy Story: Retro Roundup! + Toy Story 3 Complete Edition, has announced a new Barbie collection featuring "16 classic titles from the Y2K era".
This game will be available for the Switch 1 & 2 on 12th November 2026 and pre-orders for the standard edition ($29.99) and deluxe physical edition ($59.99) are now live. The Deluxe Edition even comes with a Barbie doll featuring an Atari shirt.
The titles, enhanced for modern platforms, range from 1991 to 2007 and include games such as Barbie Pet Rescue (Game Boy Color), Barbie Horse Adventures: Blue Ribbon Race (Game Boy Advance) and the "never-before-released" Barbie: Vacation Adventure" (Sega Genesis and SNES).
Rewind also intertwines a brand-new Barbie DreamHouse design game. Here's how it connects to this retro collection:
"A cozy, creative world inspired by Barbie invites players to reimagine the iconic DreamHouse. Style each room with a fabulous collection of furniture, decor, and accessories inspired by real Barbie playsets released over the past 65-plus years. To access many of the playset items, Barbie will challenge players to reach achievements by playing a collection of Barbie video games from the 1990s and 2000s."
Will you be catching up with Barbie Rewind when it arrives this November? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 9
I played my sisters Barbie game for c64 a lot as a young child. Id get this for that if it were on it. Gotta pick out my dress colors for my night out with Ken.
No.
I know it's not really anything new for Digital Eclipse but do have to tilt my head a bit at the fact this is the fifth collection from them in the past year, especially given the pretty rough states Mortal Kombat and Rayman launched in. Feels like they could be giving these more time for polish.
The games truly make you FEEL like Barbie.
Oh, oh wow. This is what everyone was waiting for, huh? Will there be unplayable titles just like in the latest Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection? Will customers have to wait for a patch to make some of them playable? Games that are XX years old? Please, let me know in the comments below Digital Eclipse.
Man, if this is getting a game collection then I can still have hope for a chance of a Tiny Toon Konami collection. No shade to Barbie of course.
I’m done with Digital Eclipse if these Barbie games aren’t technically perfect!
"May contain content inappropriate for children"
WHAT DO YOU MEAN Retro Barbie games have inappropriate contents for kids??
I kinda sorta want this and I am pretty anti Barbie. Feels like game preservation that folks are always yelling about.
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