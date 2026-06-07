If you've ever wanted to relive Barbie's retro video game adventures, you'll soon be able to with Barbie Rewind.

Digital Eclipse and Atari, the same team behind the upcoming Toy Story: Retro Roundup! + Toy Story 3 Complete Edition, has announced a new Barbie collection featuring "16 classic titles from the Y2K era".

This game will be available for the Switch 1 & 2 on 12th November 2026 and pre-orders for the standard edition ($29.99) and deluxe physical edition ($59.99) are now live. The Deluxe Edition even comes with a Barbie doll featuring an Atari shirt.

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Barbie Rewind
Image: Digital Eclipse, Atari

The titles, enhanced for modern platforms, range from 1991 to 2007 and include games such as Barbie Pet Rescue (Game Boy Color), Barbie Horse Adventures: Blue Ribbon Race (Game Boy Advance) and the "never-before-released" Barbie: Vacation Adventure" (Sega Genesis and SNES).

Rewind also intertwines a brand-new Barbie DreamHouse design game. Here's how it connects to this retro collection:

"A cozy, creative world inspired by Barbie invites players to reimagine the iconic DreamHouse. Style each room with a fabulous collection of furniture, decor, and accessories inspired by real Barbie playsets released over the past 65-plus years. To access many of the playset items, Barbie will challenge players to reach achievements by playing a collection of Barbie video games from the 1990s and 2000s."

Will you be catching up with Barbie Rewind when it arrives this November? Let us know in the comments.