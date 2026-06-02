Well, this is a nice surprise! As a part of today's State of Play, Amazon Game Studios confirmed that, alongside PS5, Xbox Series and PC releases, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis will also launch on Switch 2 on 12th February 2026.

This "reimagining of the original 1996 Tomb Raider game" has been updated with modern visuals and gameplay, and a beefed-up story for even more adventurin'.

On Switch 2, Amazon promises "the same cinematic scale and fluid gameplay," with everything being "fully optimised" for the hybrid. Gosh, that and a same-day release as other platforms? What a treat!

Here's a quick rundown of what we can expect from Legacy of Atlantis, plus some new screenshots:

Reveal the Mysteries of the Past: The classic story has been expanded with deeper connections that bridge Lara Croft’s defining adventure to her future.

Discover Extraordinary and Dangerous Worlds Lost to Time: Explore treacherous landscapes filled with ancient artifacts and hidden secrets, from the jungles of Peru to the crumbling ruins of Greece, the deserts of Egypt, and a mysterious island shrouded in myth.

Skillfully Traverse Deadly Environments: Use Lara's strength, agility, and grappling hook to climb, leap, and swing across perilous terrain.

Solve Ingenious Ancient Contraptions: Manipulate hidden mechanisms and the environment to unseal secrets locked away for centuries. Every solution combines knowledge you've uncovered and clever thinking.

Face Lethal Predators: Armed with Lara's signature dual pistols and other unlockable weapons, use acrobatic abilities to unleash devastating attacks against savage wildlife, mercenaries, and mythological creatures.

This one was first revealed at The Game Awards last year, but it's great to hear that we'll get to check it out, too — even if that release date is a little later than the 2026 window that accompanied the reveal. We wonder whether this means the all-new Tomb Raider: Catalyst will also come our way at some point? We'll have to wait and see!