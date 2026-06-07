The 2023 Switch release Blasphemous 2 has received a surprise update this week in the form of a new and "free expansion".

It's officially titled 'Blasphemous II: The Third Sin' and challenges and takes place within a "huge and foreboding gothic castle that's a quarter of the size of the entire Blasphemous II and Mea Culpa world maps combined".

Here's some additional PR, and you can check out the trailer above:

"Blasphemous II: The Third Sin challenges players to explore and overcome a part of Cvstodia that once served as a refuge for the nobles, until The Miracle wrought devastation within the castle walls. Set across the fortress’s meandering halls, twisting towers, cavernous library, and dank crypt, the expansion also features a gallery allowing players to replay previous bosses, and introduces a new gameplay experience in the form of three Familiars - magical entities that accompany The Penitent One, supporting them in both combat and exploration.

"Added to the player’s armoury is a new weapon, a blade-tipped whip, enhancing The Penitent One’s move set with a series of standard and special attacks to vanquish foes into dust. Blasphemous II: The Third Sin also includes new prayers, unlockable outfits, *five new achievements/trophies, and an additional six music tracks by series composer Carlos Viola to further immerse players into the castle’s uneasy ambience."

You can find out more about The Game Kitchen's dark and gory action-platformer in our review here on Nintendo Life. We gave the title an "excellent" nine out of ten stars when it originally arrived on the eShop.

Will you be checking out this free expansion update? Have you played Blasphemous 2 on Switch yet? Tell us in the comments.