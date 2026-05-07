After many whispers and rumours, Nintendo has lifted the lid on Star Fox, a full Switch 2 remake of Lylat Wars from the N64.

We've all seen how it looks by now, right? It's a surprisingly realistic take on the 1997 original, with redesigned characters to boot. But have you seen them side-by-side yet? Well, thanks to our pals over at GVG, you can now.

The team's latest video looks at snippets of cutscenes and gameplay from the N64 game and the Switch 2 remake, showcasing just how much of a step up we can expect when the latter launches on 26th June.

In the meantime, here are just a few screenshot comparisons to give you a flavour of the gulf between the two games.

Pretty neat, huh?

We'll have more on the new Star Fox game as we barrel roll towards its release in June.