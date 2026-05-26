Yesterday's bank holiday Monday meant that the UK charts are coming in a little later than expected this week, but here they are, and we've got a whole podium of newbies!

Nintendo's latest managed to nab one of those podium spots, of course, with Yoshi and the Mysterious Book debuting in third. Forza Horizon 6 presented an unusually high ranking for Microsoft in second, but it wasn't enough to beat Mr. Vengeance himself, as LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight claimed the top spot. How about some more news on that Switch 2 version, eh?

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This shake-up at the top has meant that Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream slipped down to seventh this week, while last week's S2 bump for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was clearly a temporary one, with the game being bolder chased from second all the way down to 17th.

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split NEW 1 LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight NEW 2 Forza Horizon 6 NEW 3 Yoshi and the Mysterious Book 4 4 Resident Evil Requiem PC 62%, PS5 31%, Switch 2 4%, Xbox Series 3% - 5 Hogwarts Legacy PS5 76%, Switch 2 20%, Switch 3%, PS4 1% 6 6 Pokémon Pokopia 1 7 Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream 7 8 Mario Kart World 9 9 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 37 10 Monster Hunter Wilds

10 11 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 2 53%, Switch 47% 12 12 Minecraft 23 13 Pragmata PS5 74%, Switch 2 19%, Xbox Series 7% 11 14 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 - 15 Street Fighter 6

15 16 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch 52%, Switch 2 48% 2 17 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Switch 2 92%, PS5 7%, Xbox Series 1% 8 18 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 41%, Switch 33%, Xbox Series 10%, Switch 2 9% 16 19 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 14 20 Donkey Kong Bananza - 21 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition 20 22 Grand Theft Auto V 17 23 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 58%, Switch 2 42% 26 24 Resident Evil 4 13 25 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 62%, Switch 2 38% 33 26 Elden Ring: Nightreign 29 27 Nintendo Switch Sports

28 28 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 2 58%, Switch 42% 21 29 Resident Evil 2 22 30 Resident Evil 3

3 31 Directive 8020

30 32 Little Nightmares: Complete Edition

18 33 Crimson Desert 24 34 Mafia Trilogy

39 35 Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions PS5 74%, Switch 25%, Xbox Series 1%, PS4 0% 36 36 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 66%, Switch 34% - 37 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition

35 38 Just Dance 2026 Edition

38 39 Super Mario Odyssey

27 40 Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection PS5 40%, Switch 36%, Switch 2 24%

[Compiled by GfK]

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