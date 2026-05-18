Good morning, everyone! It's a new week, which means it's time to see what's going on in the world of boxed game sales in the UK.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launched on the Switch 2, and so finds itself at number 2 in the top 40. Platform split indicates that the new release vastly outsold other platforms at 99%, with PS5 and Xbox likely hovering at under 1% each.

A great start, then, and a clear message that customers are very eager to get their hands on big ports for the Switch 2. That it's one of few major releases to come fully packed on the cartridge is a huge bonus, too. Still, it wasn't quite enough to beat Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream to the top spot.

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Nintendo's weird and wonderful life sim continues to perform well, and this may be sending a message to the higher ups that supporting the OG Switch is going to be a worthwhile endeavour for the foreseeable future, especially as a Switch 2 price hike looms in the distance.

Enough waffling – here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 2 1 Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream NEW (ish) 2 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Switch 2 99%, PS5 0%, Xbox 0% NEW 3 Directive 8020 7 4 Resident Evil Requiem PC 48%, PS5 43%, Switch 2 6%, Xbox 3% - 5 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 99%, Xbox 1%, Switch 0% 3 6 Pokémon Pokopia 5 7 Mario Kart World 1 8 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 42%, Switch 29%, Switch 2 11%, Xbox 10% - 9 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 8 10 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 50%, Switch 2 50% 9 11 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 11 12 Minecraft 12 13 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 68%, Switch 2 32% 15 14 Donkey Kong Bananza 13 15 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch 61%, Switch 2 39% 17 16 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 24 17 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 55%, Switch 2 45% 14 18 Crimson Desert - 19 High on Life 2 22 20 Grand Theft Auto V 30 21 Resident Evil 2 21 22 Resident Evil 3 28 23 Pragmata PS5 61%, Xbox 23%, Switch 2 16% 31 24 Mafia Trilogy - 25 Skater XL 26 26 Resident Evil 4 - 27 Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection PS5 51%, Switch 27%, Switch 2 22% 34 28 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 2 63%, Switch 37% 32 29 Nintendo Switch Sports 25 30 Little Nightmares Complete Edition Switch 100%, PS4 0% 23 31 Split Fiction PS5 75%, Switch 2 18%, Xbox 8% 16 32 Saros

- 33 Elden Ring: Nightreign 19 34 F1 25

- 35 Just Dance 2026 Edition

37 36 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 56%, Switch 44% - 37 Monster Hunter Wilds

35 38 Super Mario Odyssey

40 39 Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions PS5 71%, Switch 29%, Xbox 0%, PS4 0% 20 40 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33



[Compiled by GfK]

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