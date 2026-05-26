Capcom is adding the DLC character Ingrid to the Street Fighter 6 roster this week on 28th May 2026, and ahead of her release, it's shared a character guide and the trailer for the third lot of outfits.

Ingrid is described as a versatile character with a variety of projectiles and movement techniques that can keep her enemies at bay as she stocks up on "Sun Crests". Sun Crests allow her to "unleash the full power of the sun to subjugate her opponents". The more stock used, the greater the effect.

As for the new outfits, there's a dapper suit for Sagat, an elegant dress for C. Viper, some energetic work gear for Alex and a maid outfit for Ingrid. In case you missed it, Ingrid and the new outfits will also roll out alongside the Random Avatar Matches and Avatar Arcade Mode.