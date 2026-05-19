Ahead of the release of Ingrid in Street Fighter 6 next week, Capcom has announced new modes for the title.

This includes a new Avatar Random Match and Avatar Arcade Mode, with both modes releasing alongside the new paid DLC character on 28th May 2026. Here's a bit more about what to expect, and you can check out the official trailer above.

"Mix and match special moves to create a one-of-a-kind avatar with a fighting style of your very own and take them into these two chaotic modes to earn rewards and level up. You can even play Avatar Arcade Mode to strengthen your bonds with different masters by fighting them as much as you like, giving another option to unlock Outfit 2 for each master!"

The returning character Ingrid is part of Street Fighter 6's Year 3 Character DLC Pass, which also includes Sagat, C. Viper and Alex. If you want to find out more about Street Fighter 6 on the Switch 2, be sure to check out our review here on Nintendo Life. We gave the Switch 2 port eight out of ten stars.