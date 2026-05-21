Raiden fans who ended up purchasing the Raiden Fighters Remix Collection on the Switch earlier this year are in for a treat today.
H2 Interactive has announced improvements to not only the "combat experience" but also added new performance settings and display fixes. Perhaps most notably, is the 54 FPS update... yes, in addition to the 60 FPS option, this new setting promises to offer players "greater flexibility" in how they experience the game and enhance the "authentic arcade feel" that defined this shoot 'em up series.
Apart from this, the Version 1.1 update includes corrections to several "small visual and display issues", which should improve the overall presentation and gameplay stability.
If you haven't already taken a look at this collection, it contains three "legendary" arcade titles from SEIBU KAIHATSU's Raiden Fighters series. This includes Raiden Fighters, Raiden Fighters 2 and Raiden Fighters Jet, with both Japanese and International versions of the game playable.
There's also an online ranking system, a new remixed soundtrack, and many other feature improvements.
Have you tried out this collection on the Switch yet? Will you be giving this new update a go? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 4
Forgot about this. Will likely pick it up the next time it goes on sale.
Great news, I've been waiting for this update. At 60 fps, the games were faster than they should have been and more difficult than the original versions.
Was confused what this meant considering it doesn’t have a Switch 2 version so no VRR handheld but I found a PS5 user saying it’s not using VRR for this either so it’s 54fps in a 60fps container, every 9th frame is held twice as long as everything else aka stutter/bad frame pacing.
yes, missed this one too, so thanks for reminding me and will put it on my price drop wish list. Good to know about the 54fps and looking good in the screenshots.
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