Raiden fans who ended up purchasing the Raiden Fighters Remix Collection on the Switch earlier this year are in for a treat today.

H2 Interactive has announced improvements to not only the "combat experience" but also added new performance settings and display fixes. Perhaps most notably, is the 54 FPS update... yes, in addition to the 60 FPS option, this new setting promises to offer players "greater flexibility" in how they experience the game and enhance the "authentic arcade feel" that defined this shoot 'em up series.

Apart from this, the Version 1.1 update includes corrections to several "small visual and display issues", which should improve the overall presentation and gameplay stability.

If you haven't already taken a look at this collection, it contains three "legendary" arcade titles from SEIBU KAIHATSU's Raiden Fighters series. This includes Raiden Fighters, Raiden Fighters 2 and Raiden Fighters Jet, with both Japanese and International versions of the game playable.

There's also an online ranking system, a new remixed soundtrack, and many other feature improvements.

Have you tried out this collection on the Switch yet? Will you be giving this new update a go? Let us know in the comments.