After becoming the biggest box office hit of 2026 in April, The Super Mario Galaxy is officially beginning its rollout on digital platforms and services this week.

In case you missed it, the 4K UHD digital version is now available on select storefronts in the US. As noted by IGN, the digital version can be purchased for $29.99, or it can be rented for 48-hours for $24.99. It's currently live on sites such as Amazon, Fandango and Apple TV.

You'll also get access to over an hour of behind-the-scenes footage, including the making of the movie, a closer look at the incredible cast of characters, a journey through the movie's iconic settings, and even learn about the "secrets of the galaxy". You can find out more about these extra features in our previous post.

When we hear more about the digital version's availability in other locations, we'll provide an update. You can also check out our guide. This digital release in the US will be followed by the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray physical versions next month on 16th June 2026.