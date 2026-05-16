Toy maker Jakks Pacific has already released multiple products for the Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and this week it has announced more are on the way.

The next product rollout will begin with the pre-sale of the Chomping Wonder Bowser Jr. feature figure, which will be available to pre-order on 15th May 2026. Here's the official description:

"Standing over 8 inches tall, Chomping Wonder Bowser Jr. delivers dynamic, action-packed fun with 13 points of articulation and a signature chomping motion activated by pushing his shell forward. The figure also includes a multi-head paint brush with swappable tips including a brush, axe, mace and arrowhead, allowing fans to recreate epic battle moments. A water-reveal feature brings added interactivity, as users can use the brush tip to reveal ink splatter effects again and again."

Jakks Pacific has revealed it will also be expanding the Super Mario Galaxy Movie toy line with the following items this Fall:



Mario Riding Yoshi Feature Figure [Walmart exclusive]

Feature Figure [Walmart exclusive] Premium Figures w/ Accessories : Flying Mario, Cloud Luigi, Princess Peach, and Bowser

: Flying Mario, Cloud Luigi, Princess Peach, and Bowser Deluxe Wonder Bowser Jr. Planet playset w/ Mini Bowser Jr. and Clown Car

Minus World diorama with exclusive Mini Wart and Penguin Toad figures

Mini-scale figures : Flying Mario, Cloud Luigi, and Rosalina

: Flying Mario, Cloud Luigi, and Rosalina Pull-back vehicles : Yoshi on Motorcycle and Bowser Jr. in Clown Car [Walmart exclusive]

: Yoshi on Motorcycle and Bowser Jr. in Clown Car [Walmart exclusive] 9-inch plush : Flying Mario, Cloud Luigi and Rosalina

: Flying Mario, Cloud Luigi and Rosalina Chomping Wonder Bowser Jr. Feature Figure [Target and Smyths exclusive]

In other Super Mario Galaxy Movie news this week, the digital 4K and Blu-ray releases of the new movie have been confirmed.