Remember that incredible Pokémon anime short from studio CoMix Wave Films early last year? Well, it's finally been dubbed for western audiences.

Yes, Pokémon: Dragonite and the Special Delivery is now available for free over on YouTube, clocking in at just under 14 minutes in length. The new dub is pretty decent too, though we'd have appreciated the option to view the original Japanese release with official subtitles. Still, younger kids probably won't give a hoot about that, so this is overall a very good move.

Here's a look at Pokémon's official description for the short:

This animated short features Hana, a girl from Paldea who dreams of becoming an ace mail carrier, just like her hero, Dragonite. When she comes across a letter with no address, she makes it her mission to find the sender. Along with her partner, Fuecoco, Hana searches the city—and succeeds. The sender is Rio, a young boy who wants to wish a happy birthday to his father, who is working far away in the Kanto region. But his father’s birthday is today... Can Hana find a way to make Rio’s birthday wish for his father come true?

So yeah, do give it a watch when you get a moment. We're still in awe of that Kyogre scene, to be honest. Just beautiful stuff.

Meanwhile, Lego fans will want to keep an eye out for new Pokémon sets in the future. A new leak has seemingly revealed at least one new product is on the way for a cool $109.99, but we're certain there will be a few other options to peruse when the time comes. As ever, we'll let you know when an official announcement is made.