The Switch is an absolute juggernaut, taking pride a place as Nintendo's best-selling console of all time. Yet with the company only shifting 3.8 million in its latest fiscal year and prices on the rise, does it have any hope of surpassing the mighty PS2?

Current figures show that the Switch is sitting at a running total of 155.92 million consoles sold (as of 31st March 2026). This puts it above the DS at 154.02 million, yet below the PS2 at 160 million. Naturally, there's still plenty of time for Nintendo to shift a further 5-6 million consoles to dethrone the PS2, but price increases across the board are adding some doubt.

Last year, the Switch family of consoles saw price increases in the US, with the OLED Model adding $50 onto its MSRP. Similar price hikes have now been announced for Japan and are due to come into effect later this month.

We're all so used to consoles going down in price over time, this is frankly unprecedented. So much so that it severely hurts Nintendo's chances of the Switch becoming the highest-selling console of all time. Only 3.8 million were shifted in the last year, so with further price hikes announced, it's practically guaranteed that this number will fall even further.

Indeed, Nintendo itself is forecasting Switch console sales of just 2 million during the next fiscal year, which would put lifetime sales around 157-158 million. Really, it all depends on just how long Nintendo is willing to keep selling the Switch. If it sticks around for another few years, there's every chance it could reach that lofty 160 million goal.

Fingers crossed.