If you like keeping up to date on Nintendo's share price, then you'll no doubt be aware that it's been on a bit of a downward turn since it hit its peak back in August 2025. At the time of writing, it's sitting at 7,597 JPY, which is down significantly from its peak of 14,655 JPY.

It doesn't take a genius to figure out why. With AI data centres hogging all of the necessary components that fuel the latest tech, it's become much, much more expensive for other companies to get hold of any of it. In addition, the mess surrounding the Strait of Hormuz has only exacerbated things by putting further pressure on global trade.

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Things are looking pretty bleak at the moment, then. So bleak, in fact, that Nintendo's investors are actually hoping that the company will raise the price of the Switch 2 ASAP, according to a new article from Bloomberg.

Right now, the Switch 2 is being sold at a loss at $450, and so investors are getting mighty concerned that this is proving to be incredibly unprofitable for Nintendo in light of current circumstances. Indeed, Sony has already buckled under pressure to raise prices of the PS5 across the board, with the PS5 Pro now costing a whopping $899.99 in the US.

On the flip side, other investors are concerned that raising the price of the Switch 2 might then impact customer demand, thus potentially hurting Nintendo's share price further. Strewth, you can't win with these people.

All eyes are on Nintendo's financial release this Friday. The company has previously stated that a price hike is possible, though it also seems keen to weather some early hardships in the Switch 2's lifespan in order to help the console flourish in the long run.

It doesn't help that Nintendo currently doesn't have any major releases coming up. It has games, for sure, but titles like Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, Splatoon Raiders, and Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave don't exactly scream 'system sellers'. Pokémon Pokopia gave the Switch 2 a healthy boost earlier this year, but we reckon folks are itching for a new Nintendo Direct pretty soon.