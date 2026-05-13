The District of Connecticut has sentenced a 33-year-old man to six years in federal prison after being caught in possession of and distributing illegal drugs that look like Nintendo's very own Mario.

Spotted by GameSpot (via GoNintendo), Ronnell Rogers has been sentenced to 72 months in prison, with three years of supervised release. 63 months are for distributing fentanyl — which is often found in methamphetamine and cocaine — with an additional 9 months issued for violating the conditions of a prior conviction for narcotics distribution and firearm possession offenses.

Rogers was reportedly arrested on 2nd May 2024 as part of a traffic stop, which followed a controlled purchase of fentanyl, and was found to possess fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin, all ready to distribute.

Most alarming of the drugs were the meth pills, which New Haven Police described as being "shaped like cartoon characters" that look like candy. And the Mario head-shaped pills absolutely do look like candy, which is a little bit scary.

Rogers was previously released from prison in March 2024 and was in the middle of serving a three-year supervised before getting caught again just two months later. He pleaded guilty on 10th October 2025 to distribution of meth and possession with intent to distribute.

U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport issued the sentence on 11th May 2026.

Using popular characters to sell illegal drugs isn't uncommon, and as GameSpot notes, Mario has been used before, with recreational drugs being sold under the Super Mario name in New York state in 2022.

It's a slightly frightening thing to think about, so remember to stay safe. And perhaps take some advice from our very own Mario from 1989, Lou Albano.