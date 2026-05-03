Indiana Jones and the Great Circle makes its debut on the Switch 2 later this month, and in case you missed it, the estimated file size has been revealed.

If you plan to embark on this new adventure (which takes place between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade), according to the official Nintendo eShop listing, an estimated 59.7GB of space is required for the digital version. It will set you back £59.99 / $69.99.

A standalone listing for The Order of Giants DLC says this add-on content is estimated to require 4.4GB of free space. This is an all-new story chapter that takes Indy to the ancient streets of Rome, "where forgotten catacombs twist into something far more sinister", and is priced at £17.99 / $19.99.

Both the game and DLC include pre-order bonuses. For the main game, you can get a Travelling Suit Outfit and Lion Tamer Whip as seen in The Last Crusade, and in the DLC you'll get Indy's iconic Temple of Doom outfit. If you would prefer a physical version of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, as we've previously mentioned, a full cart edition has been confirmed.

Indy's latest adventure launches on 12th May 2026 for Switch 2. To find out more, check out our preview. We've also had a chat with MachineGames Creative Director Axel Torvenius.