Can you believe it's 2026 and we're about to embark on a brand-new, mainline Bubsy adventure? Ridiculous, right? And yet here we are, just one day out from the release of Bubsy 4D at the time of writing. What a time to be alive.

If that wasn't enough, publisher Atari has also seen fit to release a physical edition of Bubsy 4D on Switch 2 – a proper physical edition, mind you, in which the full game is available on the cart (plus the obligatory day one patch that you'll want to download). No Game-Key Card here, folks.

Atari sent us a copy of the so-called 'Pawsome Edition' of Bubsy 4D, so we thought it only right to show you exactly what you get in the box should you pick one up for yourself. So let's get cracking!

First up, the outer box is of decent quality, with a high gloss finish and raised edges around Bubsy himself and the logo. It's good stuff. Meanwhile, the main Switch 2 case itself is exactly what you'd probably expect, though it's nice to see a proper manual sitting snug above the cartridge.

The manual itself clocks in at 34 pages, containing information on the characters, environments, controls, and more. There's even a classic notes page at the back if you want to jot anything down – lovely!

In addition to the manual, you've also got an 83-page art book. It's not huge, but the quality is excellent, with a matte cover and slightly glossy pages. It covers everything from character concept art to key art, logos, and more. If Atari decides to commission a proper, hardback art book at some point, we'll be there day one.

Finally, the Pawsome Edition also includes a double-sided poster, which looks to be about A2 size. I've never been particularly fond of these, since the creases from being folded into the package look very unsightly. If that doesn't bother you, the key art looks great.

And that's it! You can grab the Pawsome Edition of Bubsy 4D from most major retailers at about £44.99 in the UK and $49.99 in the US. Otherwise, a digital copy of the game can be found via the eShop for £17.99. A free demo is also available if you want to take it for a quick spin.

If you want to know what we thought, then do check out our review when you have a moment. We gave Bubsy 4D a 7/10 and said that it's "a long-overdue course correction for one of gaming's most persistently maligned characters and a strong foundation for future titles".