As we get closer to the Switch 2's first anniversary, more and more developers are starting to release updated versions of existing titles.

With this in mind, Genius Sonority has today announced a Switch 2 version of its role-playing title The New Denpa Men. After arriving on the Switch eShop in 2024, the Switch 2 version of this free-to-play will roll out next week on 6th April 2026.

This new version of the game will support cross-platform play with the existing versions on Switch and mobile devices. As for the improvements, players can look forward to "smoother visuals" thanks to a higher refresh rate, and there'll be "enhanced visual quality" due to a higher resolution.

As for the game content, the gameplay experience will be "identical to the Switch version". Paid items from in-game purchases will also be shared between the Switch and Switch 2 versions when using the same Nintendo account.

When The New Denpa Men launched on the Switch eShop, we gave it six out of ten stars calling it a goofy RPG with "the usual F2P irritations".

"The New Denpa Men is pretty firmly in the middle of the pack when it comes to Switch's freemium games. Simple, approachable gameplay makes it a great light JRPG for anyone looking for a basic introduction to the genre but, unsurprisingly, it scarcely holds a candle to classically designed games...And though the microtransactions and freemium elements don’t get too in the way of progressing the story, they are nonetheless a persistent annoyance that can drag the overall experience down."

In some other Switch 2 news this week, Bandai Namco announced it's releasing an enhanced edition of Little Nightmares II.