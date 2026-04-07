The city-building survival series Frostpunk recently held a special broadcast about "all things Frostpunk", and during this event, developer '11 bit studios' announced a Switch version of the original title. Yes, after years of community calls for a Nintendo version, it's finally happening.

This was announced alongside Frostpunk 1886 - a definitive version of the original 2018 release featuring "substantial new content" that's arriving in 2027. More details about the Nintendo release of the first Frostpunk game, including a release date, will be shared in the future.

"The Frostpunk story began in 2018 with the bestselling original game that introduced players to survival city-building. That experience will soon be revisited in Frostpunk 1886 - a definitive version of the original with substantial new content, detailed further in upcoming developer diaries on Steam. For players who prefer to command their city on the go, the original Frostpunk is also coming to Nintendo Switch."

Although there's no specific mention of a Switch 2 release in the PR, most games nowadays are getting all sorts of paid and free updates, and even standalone editions on Nintendo's new hardware.

Here's a bit about the original Frostpunk video game via the developer's official website, along with another look:

"Frostpunk is the first society survival game. As the ruler of the last city on Earth, it is your duty to manage both its citizens and its infrastructure. What decisions will you make to ensure your society’s survival?" Build a city powered by steam to oppose the overwhelming cold

- Establish laws and rule the society according to your will

- Heat is life - harness its power

- Secure crucial resources in a time of need

- Explore the frozen wastelands for knowledge, survivors and supplies

- Make the best decisions in the worst circumstances

Our colleagues at Push Square reviewed Frostpunk for the PlayStation 4 in 2019 - awarding it eight out of ten stars, and calling it a "tense, nail-biting experience like few others in the genre".