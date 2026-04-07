The city-building survival series Frostpunk recently held a special broadcast about "all things Frostpunk", and during this event, the developer 11 bit studios announced a Switch version of the original title.
This was announced alongside Frostpunk 1886 - a definitive version of the original 2018 release featuring "substantial new content" that's arriving in 2027. More details about the Switch version of the first Frostpunk game, including a release date, will be shared in the future.
"The Frostpunk story began in 2018 with the bestselling original game that introduced players to survival city-building. That experience will soon be revisited in Frostpunk 1886 - a definitive version of the original with substantial new content, detailed further in upcoming developer diaries on Steam. For players who prefer to command their city on the go, the original Frostpunk is also coming to Nintendo Switch."
And here's a bit about the original Frostpunk via the developer's official website, along with another look:
"Frostpunk is the first society survival game. As the ruler of the last city on Earth, it is your duty to manage both its citizens and its infrastructure. What decisions will you make to ensure your society’s survival?"
Build a city powered by steam to oppose the overwhelming cold
- Establish laws and rule the society according to your will
- Heat is life - harness its power
- Secure crucial resources in a time of need
- Explore the frozen wastelands for knowledge, survivors and supplies
- Make the best decisions in the worst circumstances
Would you be interested in this game on Switch? Have you already played Frostpunk? Let us know in the comments.
[source youtu.be]
Comments 6
The board game is pretty fun, another added to the wishlist
This is definitely one of those 'you telling me it wasn't already on Switch?' type of games. Well, glad it's on its way now
I found the premise to be fascinating. I’m looking forward to this.
Heh, the Switch was a year old when the original game was released back in 2018.
I'll most likely get this. Hopefully it will run at 1080p in docked, which means 1080p handheld on Switch 2. Also I hope the text isn't too tiny.
I’m shocked it took THIS long. It’s funnier considering the sequel’s already out for a fair bit.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...