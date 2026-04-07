The city-building survival series Frostpunk recently held a special broadcast about "all things Frostpunk", and during this event, the developer 11 bit studios announced a Switch version of the original title.

This was announced alongside Frostpunk 1886 - a definitive version of the original 2018 release featuring "substantial new content" that's arriving in 2027. More details about the Switch version of the first Frostpunk game, including a release date, will be shared in the future.

"The Frostpunk story began in 2018 with the bestselling original game that introduced players to survival city-building. That experience will soon be revisited in Frostpunk 1886 - a definitive version of the original with substantial new content, detailed further in upcoming developer diaries on Steam. For players who prefer to command their city on the go, the original Frostpunk is also coming to Nintendo Switch."

And here's a bit about the original Frostpunk via the developer's official website, along with another look:

"Frostpunk is the first society survival game. As the ruler of the last city on Earth, it is your duty to manage both its citizens and its infrastructure. What decisions will you make to ensure your society’s survival?" Build a city powered by steam to oppose the overwhelming cold

- Establish laws and rule the society according to your will

- Heat is life - harness its power

- Secure crucial resources in a time of need

- Explore the frozen wastelands for knowledge, survivors and supplies

- Make the best decisions in the worst circumstances

Would you be interested in this game on Switch? Have you already played Frostpunk? Let us know in the comments.