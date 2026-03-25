Developer NetEase last year spoke about the possibility of its team-based free-to-play title Marvel Rivals coming to Switch 2.

In an update, the game has reportedly been confirmed for Nintendo's new hybrid platform. Speaking to IGN at the Game Developers Conference recently, Marvel Games executive producer Danny Koo said the team is currently "working on it", and when it is ready to go, it will be officially announced for the system.

Koo went to the extent of reconfirming the Switch 2 version, simply stating "we will do it" - so it's apparently happening! Here's the full exchange, according to the source:

IGN: I asked Marvel Games executive producer Danny Koo if a Switch 2 version was still being considered. In response, he confirmed to IGN that it was actually in progress already. "We're working on it, but when we have news, we'll announce that one." Just to be super sure he was really confirming a Switch 2 version at last, I reworded the question and asked again. He again confirmed, saying: "We will do it."

In this 6v6 multiplayer title, players assemble an all-star Marvel squad featuring heroes such as Spider-Man, Iron Man and Captain America, and work together by combining strategies and powers. The title also includes cross-platform multiplayer support.

When we get an official announcement about this game for Switch 2, we'll provide an update. Would you be interested in playing Marvel Rivals on Switch 2? Let us know in the comments.