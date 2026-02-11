Japan's cherry blossom-filled sakura season may still be a month away, but Marvelous is bringing the petals in early with the new Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar update.

The ver. 1.4.0 patch is now live on Switch and Switch 2, introducing two new cherry blossom-themed gliders (the 'Ceremonial Glider' and 'Leaf Glider') alongside new deluxe bingo cards, bonus hair and eye colour options, and a couple of other tweaks and bug fixes.

It's far from the biggest update we've seen from Grand Bazaar to date, but it's nice to see Marvelous' support extending into 2026.

While not a particularly long read, the ver. 1.4.0 patch notes were shared on the game's Steam page, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below:

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar ver. 1.4.0 (11th Feb 2026)

・Added Deluxe Cards Vol. 4 to Happy Bingo

・Added 10 new hair color options

・Added 10 new eye color options

・Added ability to check windmill production status from general map screen

・Fixed issue resulting in rare game crashes with some cutscenes

・Other minor bug fixes

We had a great time with Grand Bazaar when it launched on Switch and Switch 2 last year, calling it "a fantastic reinvention filled with smart choices and heartfelt polish" in our review.