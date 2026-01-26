Update: The big day is finally upon us! You'll find everything you need to know about today's Tomodachi Life Direct in the post below.

If last weekend's Mario Movie Direct wasn't enough for you, Nintendo has today announced that Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream will be getting a Direct presentation of its own later this week.

As revealed on Nintendo Today!, the presentation will kick off on Thursday 29th January at 2pm GMT, and promises to clue us in on all kinds of hot new details about the long-awaited 3DS sequel throughout its 20-minute runtime.

Here's the precise time that the Direct will get underway in your region:

North America: 6am PST / 7am MST / 8am CST / 9am EST

6am PST / 7am MST / 8am CST / 9am EST UK/Ire: 2pm GMT

2pm GMT Europe: 3pm CET / 4pm EET

3pm CET / 4pm EET Asia/Oceania: 11pm JST / 10pm AWST / 1am (Fri) AEDT

Join us on Jan. 29 at 6 a.m. PT for the Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Direct! The presentation will last roughly 20 minutes and provide more info on the upcoming Nintendo Switch game.

Although Living the Dream was first announced a while back, we're still without a release date, so fingers crossed this week's Direct can enlighten us on that and a bunch of other fun features.

Will you be tuning into the Tomodachi Life Direct? What do you hope to see? Let us know in the comments.