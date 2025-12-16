Update [ ]: Here's your reminder that this next major expansion for Cult of the Lamb has now officially gone live. You can find out more in the original post.

"Yngya, the forgotten God of the lambs, summons you to restore the flock and reclaim what time has erased. But as you breathe life into what long passed, a creeping Rot awakens, spreading corruption through the sacred mountain the lambs once called home… Restless spirits drift along the ridges, each bound by former sins. The past was buried for good reason — will you unearth it, or will it consume you? That which was sacred now rots, and nothing is as it seems. Last of the lambs, Woolhaven’s fate rests with you."

Original Story: [Tue 16th Dec, 2025 07:05 GMT]:

Every developer is rushing to get their last announcements of 2025 out the door, and with this in mind, the team behind Cult of the Lamb has today locked in a date for their new expansion, which will be dropping on Switch and multiple other platforms.

The Massive Monster family confirmed in a special "mid-winter showcase" that Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven would be releasing on 22nd January 2026 for $16.99 (or your regional equivalent).

This expansion will continue from the main story, and begins when an "unexpected calling from the forgotten God takes you on a perilous new adventure" across a mountain to Woolhaven, the "ancestral home of the Lambs".

"Yngya, the God of Winter, unleashes frost and snow across the land, making keeping your flock safe, warm, fed and watered the greatest – and most rewarding – challenge faced by The Lamb yet."

It will come loaded with new dungeons, buildings, weapons, characters, quests and systems. There's also a new "ranching system" – allowing you to tame, ride...and eat majestic beasts. You can find out more in the showcase video below:

For a limited time, you can also pick up the base game of this roguelite for 50% off its usual price in select regions (bringing it down to $12.49 / £11.24).