Arc System Works' DAMON and BABY didn't particularly grab our attention when it was teased back in the busy release schedule of last November, but the game's new eShop page — and accompanying 25th March launch date — encouraged us to take a closer look. And it's got to be said, there's some funky mechanical fusion going on in here.

DAMON and BABY is part action/adventure game, filled with puzzles and platforming, and part twin-stick shooter, filled with... well, twin-stick shooting. It's not a combination that we hear about all that often, so we respect how much this game appears to be flitting between the two.

Take the above trailer as an example. One second, we're looking at moving platforms and colour-changing wall tiles, the next, the dulcet tones of the narrator are running us through the weapon upgrade system and the huge arsenal that the titular demon king has at his disposal. Weird, right?

It gets weirder, fear not. The story follows said demon king, Damon, who forms an unlikely alliance with a human baby to break a curse that binds them together. Plot details are still pretty slim, but we do know that there's a local co-op option that lets P2 play as Damon's adorable little pooch — win!

Here's a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots from Arc System Works:

■A NEW TAKE ON SHOOTING ACTION AND IN-DEPTH EXPLORATION

Experience a new type of action adventure, featuring a fusion between exploration within an expansive world and highly technical twin-stick shooting. At your home base, power up the demon king Damon and make purchases. During the exploration phase, defeat enemies to complete each area. The story progresses as you alternate between the two phases. ■STRATEGIC BATTLES WITH A VAST ARSENAL OF WEAPONS AND GIMMICKS

The battle mechanics include both close-ranged attacks with handguns as well as long-ranged attacks with machine guns and more.

You can find more powerful weapons as you explore.

During the boss battles awaiting within each stage, a strategic approach making use of the area gimmicks will prove crucial. ■CUSTOMIZATION AND OUTFIT CHANGES

Damon grows throughout the adventure, learning to master various weapons and skills. You can customize your set of skills to match your play style. You can even choose from a variety of outfit options to change Damon's appearance. ■JOURNEY TOGETHER WITH TWO PLAYER CO-OP

Take control of Damon's canine companion to help him in combat in various ways, such as collecting items.

While the EU eShop listing is yet to materialise, the NA page suggests that we can expect to see this one towards the end of March with a $19.99 price tag attached.

What do you make of this one? Will you be checking it out later this year? Let us know in the comments.