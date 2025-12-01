Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube840k

It might have been one of the worst-kept secrets in video games in the run-up to its official announcement, but yes, Assassin's Creed Shadows is coming to Switch 2. In fact, it's arriving tomorrow.

Now, we were rather impressed with Star Wars Outlaws when it arrived on the new hybrid system back in September as the first open-world Ubisoft joint on the console, but who was to say that Shadows would perform equally well? If this very question has struck you in the lead-up to launch, have no fear, the above footage should answer all of your questions.

Alongside providing our full thoughts in our review, we have also captured 12 minutes of Shadows gameplay so you can get a taste of how the whole thing runs on Switch 2. The answer, fortunately, is that it runs pretty well.

The gameplay footage showcases all manner of different environments, including busy fight sequences, cutscenes and more serene open-world exploring, and while there is certainly some slowdown in particularly intense moments, things tend to stick to the targeted 30fps — always a welcome sight. Those who have played on beefier consoles will likely notice the step back in resolution and textures, but it plays it off pretty well in motion.

We took these minor technical hiccups into account in our review, where we stated that Shadows "isn't a perfect port, then, but it’s still a colossal achievement and one of the best-looking games on Nintendo’s console".