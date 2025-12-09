Silver Lining Interactive has just announced that Death Howl — which is currently sat on a rather healthy Metascore of 84 — will release for Switch on 20th February 2026 (it's out today on Xbox and PC). Oh, and there's a physical version and everything. Hooray!

The game itself has a very intriguing art style and set-up, which you can check out for yourself in the trailer up top, and gameplay is described as melding Soulslike combat with your usual deckbuilding strategy aspects. It's a lot of stuff we really like, in other words, all mixed together.

In Death Howl, you assume the role of Ro, a grieving mother who seeks to resurrect her dead son. So, keeping it all nice and light on the narrative front.

In order to do said resurrecting, Ro needs to "craft cards, harness shamanic totems, and face tormented spirits across mystical realms, blending tactical deck-building with intense grid-based combat."

Here's some further details from ye olde press release:

A journey to the spirit realm

In forgotten lands cloaked in myth, Ro, a hunter from a humble tribe, descends into the spirit world guided only by grief and distant whispers. Her path uncovers love, loss, and resilience as every step reveals hidden memories and long-buried truths. Master your deck-building skills Explore eerie regions, gather ingredients, and craft cards to expand your tactical options. Shamanic totems unlock powerful abilities, while melee and ranged spells allow you to balance offence and defence. Every card shapes your survival strategy against relentless enemies. Engage in grid-based combat Test your wits against unique enemy types and towering bosses in tense, grid-based encounters. Adapt your deck to carve a path through haunted lands like the Forest of Howling Shadows and the Meadows of Delusion. A mother’s grief, a spirit’s journey Beyond combat, Death Howl is a moving tale of grief, healing, and acceptance. Ro’s journey into the unknown is both harrowing and hopeful, weaving an atmospheric story where every victory carries the weight of love and loss.

As for the physical edition, pre-orders are now open over at Silver Lining's official website and priced at £29.99 (or whatever that translates to where you are). Given that the game has garnered so much positive feedback thus far, we'll certainly be keeping a close eye on it as that Switch release date draws near.

Interested in Death Howl?