2026 is just around the corner, and if you want to get the jump on your exercise routine for the new year, Nintendo is here to help with its latest Nintendo Music app update.

This week sees the arrival of the Wii Fit Plus soundtrack, which originally made its debut on the Wii in 2009, and was an upgraded version of Wii Fit packed with additional content and workouts. This latest soundtrack release reflects with not only Wii Fit Plus music, but also tracks from the original entry and even Wii Fit Plaza.

All up, there are 90 tracks included in this latest album, update, with a run time of 1 hour and 54 minutes. Below is every song included:

Wii Fit Plus

Disc Startup Screen (Wii Fit) Launch Screen (Wii Fit Channel) Disc Startup Screen (Wii Fit Plus) Launch Screen (Wii Fit Plus) Wii Fit Plaza Initial Setup Initial Setup (Body Test) Mii Debut Body Test Start BMI Results (Underweight) BMI Results (Normal) BMI Results (Overweight) BMI Results (Obese) Balance Test Start Balance Test Results Wii Fit Age Results (Younger) Wii Fit Age (Just Right) Wii Fit Age Results (Weaker) Stamped Body Test Complete Wii Balance Board Instructions (Data-Transfer Screen) User Selection Main Menu Reminder Training Menu Yoga/Strength Training Start Yoga Strength Training Yoga-Strength Training Results Locker Room Wii Fit Plus Routines (Before Starting) My Routine (Yoga) My Routine (Strength Training) Aerobics/Balance Start 1 Aerobics/Balance Start 2 Hoop Dance Hoop Dance Rotation Direction Basic Step Advanced Step Rhythm Boxing (Beginner/Advanced) Rhythm Boxing (Expert) Table Tilt Tightrope Walk Balance Bubble Penguin Slide Aerobics/Balance (Failed) Aerobics/Balance Results (Failed) Aerobics/Balance Goal Aerobics/Balance Perfect Aerobics/Balance Results Personal Best High Score Training Added Fit Credits (30 Minutes) Perfect 10 Rhythm Kung Fu (Tutorial) Rhythm Kung Fu (Beginner Advanced) Driving Range (Left or Right?) Driving Range (Tutorial) Driving Range (OK Shot) Driving Range (Nice Shot) Driving Range (Hole in One) Driving Range (Switch Analysis) Driving Range (End of Play) Driving Range (Results Announcement) Segway Circuit (Beginner Stage) Segway Circuit (Intermediate Stage) Segway Circuit (Advanced Stage) Segway Circuit (Beach Ball Popping) Segway Circuit (Final Mole Hunt) Segway Circuit (Final Mole Chase) Bird's-Eye Bull's-Eye Snowball Fight Obstacle Course Tilt City Rhythm Parade (Tutorial) Rhythm Parade (Beginner) Rhythm Parade (Advanced) Big Top Juggling Skateboard Arena (Beginning/Advanced) Skateboard Arena (Free Mode) Balance Bubble Plus Running Plus (Before Starting) Running Plus (Quiz/Thinking) Running Plus (Finished) Fit Credits (Three Hours) Fit Bank Transformation Goal Reached Staff Credits (Wii Fit) Staff Credits (Wii Fit Plus)

This Wii release follows on from the release of other Wii soundtracks on the Nintendo Music app such as Wii Sports and even the Wii Channels. You can find out about what else is available for this app in our guide here on Nintendo Life.