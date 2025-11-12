Sega has announced that it is raising the salary for its full-time staff along with increasing the starting salary for new-hires over in Japan (thanks, Automaton).

Starting from 1st April 2026, the base salary for full-time employees will raise by an average of around 10%. Sega is introducing a more flexible pay structure while also converting annual bonuses into base pay.

Meanwhile, the starting salary for new university graduates will see a similar 10% increase from 300,000 to 330,000 yen (approx $2,140).

In the press release (via machine translation), Sega said:

"[SEGA] will revise the salary levels of full-time employees at its Japanese subsidiary and raise the starting salary for new employees, with the aim of creating an environment in which employees can work with peace of mind amid recent social changes such as rising prices, and of recruiting and developing attractive human resources to strengthen its global competitiveness."

Sega had already increased its employees' base salaries back in 2023 from 222,000 to 300,000 yen, so this latest news will no doubt be very welcome to workers over in Japan.

Meanwhile, Square Enix recently announced widespread restructuring of its international workforce, leading to layoffs across the UK, Europe, and the US. The progress report provided notes that the changes will lead to a saving of around around 3 billion yen, or roughly $19.6 million.