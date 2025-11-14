Nintendo has finally announced a whole bunch of new information for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond ahead of its launch on 4th December 2025.

One thing that's quietly slipped by, however, is the reveal of a brand-new suit for our protagonist Samus Aran. As highlighted by Nintendo Wire in the below post, the suit can be seen in a short clip posted on the official Japanese website.

Overall, it's got a similar vibe to Samus' new red suit, but there are also some clear similarities to the Light Suit seen in Metroid Prime 2: Echoes.

What do you think? We wonder what kind of properties these new suits will take on. Will they grant new abilities? Only time will tell.

Previews have now gone live for Prime 4, including our own. It seems many folks aren't too keen on the new Galactic Federation Troopers accompanying Samus on her journey, but otherwise, this definitely looks and feels like a new Prime game. Heck yeah.