The WWE series recently debuted on the Switch 2 in July with the release of WWE 2K25, and it will soon be getting some special DLC that you might not have seen coming.

It's a 'John Cena Farewell Tour Edition Pack', celebrating the career of the wrestling legend. It will be arriving on 16th October 2025 and comes with five items. Price details have not been revealed just yet.

This set includes John Cena (WrestleMania 41), John Cena ’04 (Dr. of Thuganomics), Brock Lesnar, Ron Cena and Five Cena Farewell Tour T-Shirts (cosmetic). Here's a quick teaser of what's to come:

This news follows 2K recently revealing the shutdown of online features and services for the same title. If you want to find out more about this recent wrestling release, be sure to take a look at our review.

We were pleased to report the Switch 2 version keeps the action "smooth and silky". even when piling on wrestlers in Royale Rumble.