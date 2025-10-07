Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

Looking for a pick-me-up on a chilly morning (or afternoon, or whenever you happen to be reading this)? This five-minute arrangement of classic Koji Kondo tracks from the Mario series just might do the trick.

Recorded back on 23rd August, the WDR Funkhausorchester takes a delightfully brisk jog through some classic platforming tunes, spanning 1985's Super Mario Bros. to New Super Mario Bros. (yes, that is now retro, folks) by way of SMB3 and SM64.

It's such a short and sweet arrangement that you may not want the included pieces spoiled. We'll put the timestamped titles at the bottom of the article, though - scroll down if you want 'em.

To those unfamiliar with this orchestra's oeuvre, the West German Broadcasting Cologne orchestra has a broader focus beyond Classical...er, classics. So, in amongst your Blue Danubes and your Paso Dobles, they like to mix in some Skyrim and Great Giana Sisters.

And no, Funkhausorchester doesn't mean 'Funk House Orchestra'. Unfortunately.

Anyhow, this cropped up on our feed and made us smile, so we thought we'd share. Let us know below if it gave a wee power-up on a Tuesday AM.