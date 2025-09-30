Update [ ]: Following Dr. Eggman and Death Adder, Sega has now lifted the lid on the final guest villain for SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance. It's Majima, the mad dog of Shimano, from Sega's Like A Dragon and Yakuza series. Once again, this content will drop in early 2026.

"Majima, the Mad Dog of Shimano joins Dr. Eggman and Death Adder as the final addition to the trifecta of villains in the SEGA Villains Stage DLC for SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance. This will be Joe Musashi’s greatest challenge yet! Pick up the katana and hone your ninja skills by playing SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance now! Buy the Digital Deluxe Edition and get the DLC included when it launches in early 2026!"





Pick up the katana and hone your ninja skills by… Majima, the Mad Dog of Shimano joins Dr. Eggman and Death Adder as the final addition to the trifecta of villains in the SEGA Villains Stage DLC for SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance. This will be Joe Musashi’s greatest challenge yet!Pick up the katana and hone your ninja skills by… pic.twitter.com/NGQUHTf9ic October 16, 2025

Original Story:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

In case you missed it, SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance is getting Sega Villains Stage DLC next year, which will see Joe Musashi face off against classic bad guys from past releases.

In August, we found out Sonic's Dr. Eggman would be first up, and now Sega and Lizardcube have lifted the lid on the second character. It's Death Adder - the fearsome giant from the Golden Axe series. Here's a teaser:

"The katana verses the axe. Joe Musashi will face off against another classic SEGA Villain – Death Adder, the fearsome giant from the Golden Axe series. Play against him, Dr Eggman and another mysterious villain in the SEGA Villains Stage DLC for SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance."

The katana verses the axe. Joe Musashi will face off against another classic SEGA Villain – Death Adder, the fearsome giant from the Golden Axe series. Play against him, Dr Eggman and another mysterious villain in the SEGA Villains Stage DLC for SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance. pic.twitter.com/22Pi8qVijw September 29, 2025

As mentioned, these two villains will be joined by one other mysterious guest villain. And they're scheduled to land in early 2026. This reveal follows last week's game update. This particular patch improved the Nintendo Switch resolution and also addressed some bugs.