Alongside Nintendo's spooky event in the US, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition for the Switch 2 has also gone on sale.

Instead of the regular price of $69.99 in this location, you can currently get a whopping 42% off - taking the price all the way down to just $39.99. This sale will run from now until 1st November 2025, so if you want to take a trip to Night City to hang out with Johnny Silverhand (aka Keanu Reeves), now is the perfect time.

This "Ultimate Edition" also comes packed with the Phantom Liberty DLC, where you can catch up with Solomon Reed (Idris Elba). Just make sure you've got plenty of free space, as the file size goes beyond 60GB according to Nintendo's official listing. If you haven't already played CD Projekt's newest game, be sure to check out our review.

Here's a quick sample revealing what we had to say about it alongside its "preem" score of nine out of ten stars:

"Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition is a remarkable launch-day port for Nintendo's new console. Its deep, diverse, and tangible world is fully realised with impressive performance for such a low-powered device. If you've not taken your first steps into Night City already, or you're a long-time player with a portable-play itch that needs scratching, you're in for a serious treat, choom."