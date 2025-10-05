The recent Shiny Koraidon and Miraidon distribution for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet got quite a lot of attention when it kicked off in select locations earlier this week. Unfortunately, many trainers in the US weren't able to get their hands on a code in-store.
Thankfully, there's now a second chance to claim one of these Shiny Pokémon – with retailer GameStop announcing it's received more codes from the Pokémon team. Here's the social announcement and the official description:
"The code will let you receive Shiny Koraidon in Pokémon Violet or Shiny Miraidon in Pokémon Scarlet, but only one of these two Pokémon can be received per code. Shiny Koraidon and Shiny Miraidon are cool enough, but don’t forget that these two powerful Pokémon are often used in both competitive battles and Tera Raid Battles, so you won’t want to miss adding them to your team."
As noted in the fine print, no purchase is required to obtain a code, and the code is now printed on a receipt. Serebii also notes how a restock of codes will be made available at EB Games in Canada. The Pokémon Company also notes how these codes are "available while supplies last, so don't delay".
So, if you missed the initial run in this part of the world, here's a second chance to potentially secure one of these Shiny for free!
How to redeem your in-game gift:
- Launch your Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet game.
- Select Poké Portal on the X menu.
- Select Mystery Gift, then select Get with Code/Password to connect to the internet.
- Enter your code.
- Watch as the gift arrives in your game. (Pokémon will appear in your party or your Pokémon Boxes.)
- Be sure to save your game.