If you're a die-hard Nintendo fan (and, if you find yourself here, then you probably are), you've more than likely questioned whether you're buying too many games. It's a thought that's crossed all of our minds, and new Circana data suggests that if it's any more than two a year, then you're in the minority (thanks for the heads up, Eurogamer).

The analyst firm's Mat Piscatella recently took to Bluesky with the findings of the Q3 2025 Future of Games survey, which shows that 33% of gamers in the US pick up a new video game less than once a year. 12% of voters stated that they buy one roughly once a year, and 18% claimed to buy about one every six months.

What that means is that roughly 63% of gamers in the US buy less than two new games every year, so if you tend to buy more than that, you're in the minority.

"Hyper enthusiast, price-insensitive players are really keeping things going, especially in the non f2p gaming space", Piscatella noted of the findings. Interestingly, only 4% of voters said they buy more than one new game a month, with 10% opting for the 'once a month' slot, and 22% landing in 'About once every three months'.

Of course, the tendency to buy fewer games is hardly surprising. Since the Switch 2 launched, we've seen first-party titles get up into the reaches of £74.99 / $79.99, and with the price of everything on the rise, it makes sense that monthly pick-ups would take a step back. Throw in the rise of free-to-play titles and it's not hard to see how a trend could start.

But it got us thinking, where do you fall in this bracket? Are you like the majority of players in the US, where new game pick-ups are a rarity, or are you one of the ""Hyper enthusiast, price-insensitive players" that Piscatella mentions, for whom new purchases are commonplace?

We'd imagine that most of us would sit closer to the latter (you've made it to the bottom of a post on Nintendo Life, so more than a passing interest in games seems likely), but there's only one way to find out... a poll! You can let us know your game purchasing habits below.