Following the release of Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs on the Switch eShop in May 2024, Bandai Namco has now announced it will be shutting down this second battle royale entry.

In an announcement on social media this week, the company revealed sales of the title would end this November. Gameplay services will then end on 31st December 2025, and the game will no longer be playable after this date. Here it is in full:



Bandai Namco: "PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs update - We’d like to share an important update regarding PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs. Product sales will end on 1 November 2025. Gameplay services will end on 31 December 2025, and the game will no longer be playable."

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube835k

When this paid "online-only" experience was released on the eShop, we gave it five out of ten stars and raised concerns at the time about how long it would remain active. It followed the original release of Pac-Man: Mega Tunnel Battle on Google Stadia in 2020.

This latest Pac-Man game shutdown follows the end of the Nintendo Switch Online title PAC-MAN 99 in October 2023.