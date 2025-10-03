We've got some exciting news for fighting game fans this week. Edia is teaming up with Takara Tomy to revive the 3D fighting game series Battle Arena Toshinden on modern platforms.

This includes Battle Arena Toshinden (1995), Battle Arena Toshinden 2 (1995), and Battle Arena Toshinden 3 (1996). The aim is to release ports of these titles between "fiscal [year] 2026 and 2027". Here's the official announcement:

"We will begin developing ports of contracted titles for current consoles, aiming for release between fiscal 2026 and 2027. We will utilize our accumulated know-how in porting and commercializing retro games to advance product planning, aiming to create products that will not only be ports but also be enjoyed by many fans. Further details regarding the product lineup will be announced as they are decided."

No platforms have been revealed just yet, but Edia is the same company behind crowdfunded revivals and Switch releases such as Valis: The Fantasm Soldier.

Battle Arena Toshinden first started on the PlayStation in 1995, around the same time as the Tekken series, and is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary. As our colleagues at Time Extension highlight, there was even a 2D Game Boy release in 1996