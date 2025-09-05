Hollow Knight: Silksong, much like its predecessor, is known for featuring quirky voice roles to represent the numerous NPCs you'll encounter along your journey.

One these roles features a developer with which you might be quite familiar: Eric Barone, A.K.A. ConcernedApe, A.K.A the creator of a little game called Stardew Valley. As spotted by The Verge, Barone's name can be seen in Silksong's credits under the 'Additional Character Voices' section.

However, while Cole Medeiros, head of operations and biz dev at ConcernedApe LLC, confirmed to The Verge that it is indeed the Eric Barone we're all thinking of, he refrained from confirming exactly which role the creator plays in Silksong in an effort to maintain some of the mystique. Fair play, really.

What a lovely little collaboration, though! Who knows, maybe we'll see Silksong's Hornet make a little cameo in ConcernedApe's upcoming Haunted Chocolatier or something.

Silksong is, of course, out now on the Switch and Switch 2. We've all been hands-on with the game here, and you can check out our initial impressions if you're still on the fence yourself. Meanwhile, it seems that some developers are actually re-evaluating their own games in light of Silksong's surprisingly low price.