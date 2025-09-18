The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch 2 eShop - New Releases

LEGO Voyagers (Annapurna Interactive, 15th Sep, $24.99) - From the makers of LEGO® Builder's Journey comes a new 2-player co-op adventure about friendship and play. When two friends make it their mission to rescue an abandoned spaceship, they embark on a journey beyond their wildest dreams, ultimately learning the value of being connected.

Lynked: Banner of the Spark – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (GungHo, 19th Sep, $24.99) - Lynked: Banner of the Spark fuses the action packed fun of a roguelite with the rich progression and charm of a life sim. In this vibrant rogue-life RPG, combat and customization go hand in hand. Put your skills to the test against swarms of robot foes and tough-as-nails bosses, then use their parts and other resources to expand and upgrade your home base. Whether you’re a homebody or a hardened warrior, there are endless ways to pitch in – it’ll take a village to save the world!

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (GungHo, 19th Sep, $60.99) - The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky, a story-driven RPG that took off as the landmark first installment of the beloved Trails series, is receiving a full remake! Estelle and Joshua embark on a journey across the Liberl Kingdom, spurred by the mysterious disappearance of their father, Cassius. Meet new allies, experience heartfelt farewells, and uncover the fate that awaits the two at the end of their journey...

Switch eShop - New Releases

“GUDETAMARUN” – Running GUDETAMA ! But GUDETAMA wants to be Gudegude ~ (OperaHouse, 17th Sep, $19.97) - GUDETAMA is, as always, totally lazy today. Even though it just wants to relax, it somehow ends up on a vehicle, slowly moving along the course. Raise or lower GUDETAMA’s mood, and guide it skillfully toward the goal! Simple and easy to play, yet surprisingly deep! Cute and relaxed, but with just the right amount of challenge — a laid-back action game.

.cat 2 (GAME NACIONAL, 13th Sep, $9.99) - Guide an adorable little cat on its mission to escape dangers and conquer each stage. Adventure and precision come together in this platforming experience.

All of You (Alike Studio, 18th Sep, $6.49) - You will follow the journey of a clumsy chicken traversing all kinds of places in search of her lost chicks. Explore strange places filled with fun characters, exciting surprises, and many treacherous dangers – all to find every one of your chicks. INNOVATIVE Explore a one-of-a-kind game mechanic that allows you to control the environment around you! SURPRISING Navigate through unique levels with new locations, characters, and music. CUTE Find all the collectibles that show nostalgic moments of the chicken and her chicks.

Alphadia III (KEMCO, 18th Sep, $19.99) - Alphadia III returns with deep turn-based combat, SP Skills to shift the tide of battle, and new mechanics like Arrays and the Energi Crock system. Upgrade your ship into a seaplane, trade Energi Elements, and dive into missions, arenas, and more—all wrapped in charming pixel graphics and a beautiful fantasy RPG adventure.

Backyard Pirates! (Cosmic Brew, 19th Sep, $12.00) - Take an RTS, strip it down to its very core, simplify it even more, add some kids pretending to be pirates trying to finish their pirate ships, and you'll get this cute and cozy PvP game, that can also be played alone to practice!

Bad Cat (Upscale Studio, 18th Sep, $9.99) - Welcome to Cat Simulator 3D and cat life with granny! Cat and granny live in one house — it’s the ultimate revenge of cat vs granny. Take on the role of the most mischievous kitty in this animal simulator game. In this hilarious prankster game, you’re up to no good as you cause chaos in granny's house.

Block Rush: Mega Obby (Downmeadowstreet, 19th Sep, $4.99) - Your goal is simple: reach the end. But don’t be fooled—this obby is designed to test precision, timing, and focus like never before. Game Modes:Normal Mode – Classic obby experience with checkpoints to help you along the way. Great for warming up or learning the course. Hardcore Mode – No checkpoints. No second chances. Only pure skill. Make it all the way through and you’ll unlock a secret hidden level reserved for the bravest players.

BooBooBooster (COYOTE RUNNER, 18th Sep, $4.99) - Get ready for an innovative side-scrolling action shooter where you fly through the air powered by farts and take down enemies! The controls are super simple, with just two buttons that combine attack and jump. This creates an intuitive yet addictive gameplay experience. Don't let the cute, poppy visuals fool you—this game offers a surprisingly tough challenge. Across 25 stages, you'll face a formidable "Butt Army" and tons of clever environmental puzzles.

Brain Training! Art Puzzle (MASK, 18th Sep, $3.99) - A fresh brain-training puzzle inspired by famous paintings! Rotate the scattered pieces until they face the right direction and restore the masterpiece in this intuitive puzzle game.

Car Parking – Garage Simulator (Great Escape, 23rd Sep, $7.99) - Car Parking - Garage Simulator is the perfect place for all car enthusiasts, speed lovers, and precision drivers! In this game, you’ll experience a variety of modes, from extreme drifting and street races to calm yet challenging parking in the toughest conditions. You’ll get to drive powerful supercars and have the opportunity to customize them in any way you desire. Tuning, choosing your favorite colors, and modifying performance levels are just a few of the options you can explore to create your dream car.

Cat Needs (Ratalaika Games, 19th Sep, $4.99) - Cats are beautiful creatures, but they can certainly be fickle and temperamental as well. Your mission in Cat Needs is to organize all the cats so that each animal has its wants fulfilled, whether it be food, sleep, or something more. Rearrange the order of the cats, and avoid cat fights to keep each pet purring and contented. Get ready for 50 levels of increasing challenge along with an increasing array of unique and wonderful cats! Features:* Cat-themed puzzle game* Many adorable cats to attend* Gradually increasing difficulty

Class of Heroes 3 Remaster (PQube, 18th Sep, $29.99) - Class is back in session! After a 15 year wait Class of Heroes 3, the revered school-themed dungeon RPG series, is finally here! Enrol in one of three distinct schools and join your fellow students on an epic dungeon crawling adventure. Enjoy school life on campus and meet brand new friends for a huge range of characters and classes.

Dino Party Island (Aldora Games, 12th Sep, $4.90) - Rugui, the baby dinosaur who dances when he sneezes, arrives in the Chiflaurico Valley to prove that you don't need to roar loudly to shine. During the crazy Extreme DinoFiesta, he and his friends face incredible Jurassic challenges where creativity, laughter, and rhythm are more important than strength. Because when Rugui sneezes. . . the breakdancing party begins!

Dot Connect (Gametry, 12th Sep, $2.49) - Get ready to dive into a world of logic and flow with Dot Connect, a modern puzzle game designed to challenge your brain and keep you entertained for hours! Connect the dots, avoid obstacles, and fill the grid in over 1280 hand-crafted levels. Each stage offers a unique challenge as you progress through beautifully designed worlds – from minimalist grids to increasingly complex mazes.

DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to Party (Outright Games, 19th Sep, $39.99) - Inspired by DreamWorks Animation’s Gabby’s Dollhouse, fans can throw the greatest party ever with Gabby and Pandy Paws! Start in Crafting World with Mama and Baby Box, then join Kitty Fairy in the magical Fairy Tail Garden. Blast off to Caturn and groove with DJ Catnip. Whip up something tasty with Cakey in Sweet Treat Mountain, dive into Mermaid-lantis for treasure with MerCat, and race through the Playroom with Carlita.

Earthion (Limited Run Games, 18th Sep, $19.99) - Yuzo Koshiro’s Earthion is a side-scrolling space shooter developed natively for 16-bit systems by legendary Japanese developer Ancient Corporation. Guide space fighter pilot Azusa Takanashi, through eight chaotic levels, each with their own unique environment, enemies, and boss fights, to repel the alien invaders and save planet Earth. Instrumental in the creation of some of the 16-bit era’s most defining games, Ancient Corporation and Yuzo Koshiro return to their roots after three decades to deliver a generation-defining experience and an unforgettable fight among the stars. Strap in and deploy a devastating arsenal as you fight your way through eight chaotic levels, each with unique environments, enemies and boss fights. Beat the game on Hotshot difficulty, up the ante in Challenge mode and become a flying ace to claim your spot in the online leaderboard.

EGGCONSOLE DAIDASSOU PC-8801 (D4 Enterprise, 18th Sep, $6.49) - This is a action game released in Japan by Carry lab in 1984. Players infiltrate a quarter-view prisoner-of-war camp, battling enemy soldiers with limited-ammo grenades and pistols. Use acquired keys to open cells and rescue comrades. Rescued allies may move unexpectedly, but "Gather" and "Scatter" commands help them escape effectively. Escaping with five allies completes the stage.

Electronics Puzzle Lab 2 (eastasiasoft, 24th Sep, $4.99) - Awaken your inner engineer once again with the brainteasing circuitry of Electronics Puzzle Lab 2! In this fun and educational 3D puzzle game, your task is to inspect circuit boards and make adjustments to power LED lights. Take a seat at your workbench, cut wires, flip switches and more as you trace the path of the current. Start with basic puzzles and progress to advanced challenges that will test your limits in logic and electronic knowledge. • Puzzle through dozens of challenges. • Cut wires, flip switches and make more to power the LED lights. • Replay completed stages or retry new ones. • Test yourself against gradually increasing difficulty. • Enjoy 3D graphics and a casual gameplay loop.

Extinction Rifts (QUByte Interactive, 18th Sep, $14.99) - As the Ancient Monoliths appeared and the wrong people took them over, the operation “Last Breath” started! It’s just a matter of time until our extinction… Unless we can stop them! Equip yourself by selecting between 8 different weapons and 5 unique skills, fight enemies on secret headquarters and make sure to destroy the Ancient Monoliths! An absurd amount of power is required to destroy them!

Fling it! Shoe Kicking (SAT-BOX, 18th Sep, $5.00) - Relive the joy of a classic childhood game on the Nintendo Switch™! Share Joy-Con™, and up to 4 players can play together! Master the perfect timing, angle, and force for the ultimate kick! How far can you send your shoe flying? ! Aim for a new personal best! Practice solo or compete for the farthest distance with family and friends! Face off against players from around the world in Online Battles!

Folly of the Wizards (Numskull Games, 19th Sep, $29.99) - Folly Of The Wizards is a comedic 2D roguelike action game that puts you in the shoes of a clumsy wizard apprentice. Join a wacky wizard cult and use unique spells to defeat enemies, explore procedurally generated dungeons, and save the world from chaos. But beware: the fate of the world rests on your shoulders, and even the smallest decision can have a huge impact. With charming hand-drawn art, quirky characters, and unpredictable gameplay, Folly of the Wizards is the perfect adventure for anyone who loves humor, magic, and mayhem.

Formula Legends (3DClouds, 18th Sep, $19.99) - Drive Through Time - Slide into the cockpit of legendary cars spanning decades of motorsport history. 16 unique models, each with 7 different liveries recalling the most iconic teams of all time, for a total of 112 vehicles to experience. Iconic Circuits, Reimagined - Race across 14 circuits inspired by historic racing locations, each evolving through the years. From sun-soaked yacht docks to sweeping elevations, these tracks blend nostalgia with a fresh twist.

Gangsters in Love (Voltage, 18th Sep, $29.99) - The Story:You're leading an ordinary life in sunny California when suddenly you get kidnapped by LA's most wanted gang! Thrown into the extravagant life of these stylish but dangerous gangsters, you must choose one of them to watch over you. . . . but who can you trust? Living in the gang's world isn't easy, yet in the face of all the shootouts and explosions, an undeniable attraction begins to form. . . Not only are you the key to important information the gang needs, but you are also in possession of something else they're missing in their lives: your heart

Gloomy Eyes (Untold Tales, 12th Sep, $24.99) - When the sun gave up on humanity, darkness and gloom took its place. In a world plunged into eternal night and torn by conflict between the living and the undead, one faint glimmer of hope still flickers in the hearts of two special souls. Gloomy Eyes tells the tale of Gloomy, a sweet zombie boy, and Nena, a mischievous human girl, who defy the rules by teaming up and embarking on a quest to bring back the daylight. - Read our Gloomy Eyes review