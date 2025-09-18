Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Estelle Bright
Image: GungHo Online Entertainement

The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch 2 eShop - New Releases

LEGO Voyagers (Annapurna Interactive, 15th Sep, $24.99) - From the makers of LEGO® Builder's Journey comes a new 2-player co-op adventure about friendship and play. When two friends make it their mission to rescue an abandoned spaceship, they embark on a journey beyond their wildest dreams, ultimately learning the value of being connected.

Watch on YouTube

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube834k

Lynked: Banner of the Spark – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (GungHo, 19th Sep, $24.99) - Lynked: Banner of the Spark fuses the action packed fun of a roguelite with the rich progression and charm of a life sim. In this vibrant rogue-life RPG, combat and customization go hand in hand. Put your skills to the test against swarms of robot foes and tough-as-nails bosses, then use their parts and other resources to expand and upgrade your home base. Whether you’re a homebody or a hardened warrior, there are endless ways to pitch in – it’ll take a village to save the world!

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (GungHo, 19th Sep, $60.99) - The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky, a story-driven RPG that took off as the landmark first installment of the beloved Trails series, is receiving a full remake! Estelle and Joshua embark on a journey across the Liberl Kingdom, spurred by the mysterious disappearance of their father, Cassius. Meet new allies, experience heartfelt farewells, and uncover the fate that awaits the two at the end of their journey...

Switch eShop - New Releases

“GUDETAMARUN” – Running GUDETAMA ! But GUDETAMA wants to be Gudegude ~ (OperaHouse, 17th Sep, $19.97) - GUDETAMA is, as always, totally lazy today. Even though it just wants to relax, it somehow ends up on a vehicle, slowly moving along the course. Raise or lower GUDETAMA’s mood, and guide it skillfully toward the goal! Simple and easy to play, yet surprisingly deep! Cute and relaxed, but with just the right amount of challenge — a laid-back action game.

.cat 2 (GAME NACIONAL, 13th Sep, $9.99) - Guide an adorable little cat on its mission to escape dangers and conquer each stage. Adventure and precision come together in this platforming experience.

All of You (Alike Studio, 18th Sep, $6.49) - You will follow the journey of a clumsy chicken traversing all kinds of places in search of her lost chicks. Explore strange places filled with fun characters, exciting surprises, and many treacherous dangers – all to find every one of your chicks. INNOVATIVE Explore a one-of-a-kind game mechanic that allows you to control the environment around you! SURPRISING Navigate through unique levels with new locations, characters, and music. CUTE Find all the collectibles that show nostalgic moments of the chicken and her chicks.

Alphadia III (KEMCO, 18th Sep, $19.99) - Alphadia III returns with deep turn-based combat, SP Skills to shift the tide of battle, and new mechanics like Arrays and the Energi Crock system. Upgrade your ship into a seaplane, trade Energi Elements, and dive into missions, arenas, and more—all wrapped in charming pixel graphics and a beautiful fantasy RPG adventure.

Backyard Pirates! (Cosmic Brew, 19th Sep, $12.00) - Take an RTS, strip it down to its very core, simplify it even more, add some kids pretending to be pirates trying to finish their pirate ships, and you'll get this cute and cozy PvP game, that can also be played alone to practice!

Bad Cat (Upscale Studio, 18th Sep, $9.99) - Welcome to Cat Simulator 3D and cat life with granny! Cat and granny live in one house — it’s the ultimate revenge of cat vs granny. Take on the role of the most mischievous kitty in this animal simulator game. In this hilarious prankster game, you’re up to no good as you cause chaos in granny's house.

Block Rush: Mega Obby (Downmeadowstreet, 19th Sep, $4.99) - Your goal is simple: reach the end. But don’t be fooled—this obby is designed to test precision, timing, and focus like never before. Game Modes:Normal Mode – Classic obby experience with checkpoints to help you along the way. Great for warming up or learning the course. Hardcore Mode – No checkpoints. No second chances. Only pure skill. Make it all the way through and you’ll unlock a secret hidden level reserved for the bravest players.

BooBooBooster (COYOTE RUNNER, 18th Sep, $4.99) - Get ready for an innovative side-scrolling action shooter where you fly through the air powered by farts and take down enemies! The controls are super simple, with just two buttons that combine attack and jump. This creates an intuitive yet addictive gameplay experience. Don't let the cute, poppy visuals fool you—this game offers a surprisingly tough challenge. Across 25 stages, you'll face a formidable "Butt Army" and tons of clever environmental puzzles.

Brain Training! Art Puzzle (MASK, 18th Sep, $3.99) - A fresh brain-training puzzle inspired by famous paintings! Rotate the scattered pieces until they face the right direction and restore the masterpiece in this intuitive puzzle game.

Car Parking – Garage Simulator (Great Escape, 23rd Sep, $7.99) - Car Parking - Garage Simulator is the perfect place for all car enthusiasts, speed lovers, and precision drivers! In this game, you’ll experience a variety of modes, from extreme drifting and street races to calm yet challenging parking in the toughest conditions. You’ll get to drive powerful supercars and have the opportunity to customize them in any way you desire. Tuning, choosing your favorite colors, and modifying performance levels are just a few of the options you can explore to create your dream car.

Cat Needs (Ratalaika Games, 19th Sep, $4.99) - Cats are beautiful creatures, but they can certainly be fickle and temperamental as well. Your mission in Cat Needs is to organize all the cats so that each animal has its wants fulfilled, whether it be food, sleep, or something more. Rearrange the order of the cats, and avoid cat fights to keep each pet purring and contented. Get ready for 50 levels of increasing challenge along with an increasing array of unique and wonderful cats! Features:* Cat-themed puzzle game* Many adorable cats to attend* Gradually increasing difficulty

Class of Heroes 3 Remaster (PQube, 18th Sep, $29.99) - Class is back in session! After a 15 year wait Class of Heroes 3, the revered school-themed dungeon RPG series, is finally here! Enrol in one of three distinct schools and join your fellow students on an epic dungeon crawling adventure. Enjoy school life on campus and meet brand new friends for a huge range of characters and classes.

Dino Party Island (Aldora Games, 12th Sep, $4.90) - Rugui, the baby dinosaur who dances when he sneezes, arrives in the Chiflaurico Valley to prove that you don't need to roar loudly to shine. During the crazy Extreme DinoFiesta, he and his friends face incredible Jurassic challenges where creativity, laughter, and rhythm are more important than strength. Because when Rugui sneezes. . . the breakdancing party begins!

Dot Connect (Gametry, 12th Sep, $2.49) - Get ready to dive into a world of logic and flow with Dot Connect, a modern puzzle game designed to challenge your brain and keep you entertained for hours! Connect the dots, avoid obstacles, and fill the grid in over 1280 hand-crafted levels. Each stage offers a unique challenge as you progress through beautifully designed worlds – from minimalist grids to increasingly complex mazes.

DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to Party (Outright Games, 19th Sep, $39.99) - Inspired by DreamWorks Animation’s Gabby’s Dollhouse, fans can throw the greatest party ever with Gabby and Pandy Paws! Start in Crafting World with Mama and Baby Box, then join Kitty Fairy in the magical Fairy Tail Garden. Blast off to Caturn and groove with DJ Catnip. Whip up something tasty with Cakey in Sweet Treat Mountain, dive into Mermaid-lantis for treasure with MerCat, and race through the Playroom with Carlita.

Earthion (Limited Run Games, 18th Sep, $19.99) - Yuzo Koshiro’s Earthion is a side-scrolling space shooter developed natively for 16-bit systems by legendary Japanese developer Ancient Corporation. Guide space fighter pilot Azusa Takanashi, through eight chaotic levels, each with their own unique environment, enemies, and boss fights, to repel the alien invaders and save planet Earth. Instrumental in the creation of some of the 16-bit era’s most defining games, Ancient Corporation and Yuzo Koshiro return to their roots after three decades to deliver a generation-defining experience and an unforgettable fight among the stars. Strap in and deploy a devastating arsenal as you fight your way through eight chaotic levels, each with unique environments, enemies and boss fights. Beat the game on Hotshot difficulty, up the ante in Challenge mode and become a flying ace to claim your spot in the online leaderboard.

EGGCONSOLE DAIDASSOU PC-8801 (D4 Enterprise, 18th Sep, $6.49) - This is a action game released in Japan by Carry lab in 1984. Players infiltrate a quarter-view prisoner-of-war camp, battling enemy soldiers with limited-ammo grenades and pistols. Use acquired keys to open cells and rescue comrades. Rescued allies may move unexpectedly, but "Gather" and "Scatter" commands help them escape effectively. Escaping with five allies completes the stage.

Electronics Puzzle Lab 2 (eastasiasoft, 24th Sep, $4.99) - Awaken your inner engineer once again with the brainteasing circuitry of Electronics Puzzle Lab 2! In this fun and educational 3D puzzle game, your task is to inspect circuit boards and make adjustments to power LED lights. Take a seat at your workbench, cut wires, flip switches and more as you trace the path of the current. Start with basic puzzles and progress to advanced challenges that will test your limits in logic and electronic knowledge. • Puzzle through dozens of challenges. • Cut wires, flip switches and make more to power the LED lights. • Replay completed stages or retry new ones. • Test yourself against gradually increasing difficulty. • Enjoy 3D graphics and a casual gameplay loop.

Extinction Rifts (QUByte Interactive, 18th Sep, $14.99) - As the Ancient Monoliths appeared and the wrong people took them over, the operation “Last Breath” started! It’s just a matter of time until our extinction… Unless we can stop them! Equip yourself by selecting between 8 different weapons and 5 unique skills, fight enemies on secret headquarters and make sure to destroy the Ancient Monoliths! An absurd amount of power is required to destroy them!

Fling it! Shoe Kicking (SAT-BOX, 18th Sep, $5.00) - Relive the joy of a classic childhood game on the Nintendo Switch™! Share Joy-Con™, and up to 4 players can play together! Master the perfect timing, angle, and force for the ultimate kick! How far can you send your shoe flying? ! Aim for a new personal best! Practice solo or compete for the farthest distance with family and friends! Face off against players from around the world in Online Battles!

Folly of the Wizards (Numskull Games, 19th Sep, $29.99) - Folly Of The Wizards is a comedic 2D roguelike action game that puts you in the shoes of a clumsy wizard apprentice. Join a wacky wizard cult and use unique spells to defeat enemies, explore procedurally generated dungeons, and save the world from chaos. But beware: the fate of the world rests on your shoulders, and even the smallest decision can have a huge impact. With charming hand-drawn art, quirky characters, and unpredictable gameplay, Folly of the Wizards is the perfect adventure for anyone who loves humor, magic, and mayhem.

Formula Legends (3DClouds, 18th Sep, $19.99) - Drive Through Time - Slide into the cockpit of legendary cars spanning decades of motorsport history. 16 unique models, each with 7 different liveries recalling the most iconic teams of all time, for a total of 112 vehicles to experience. Iconic Circuits, Reimagined - Race across 14 circuits inspired by historic racing locations, each evolving through the years. From sun-soaked yacht docks to sweeping elevations, these tracks blend nostalgia with a fresh twist.

Gangsters in Love (Voltage, 18th Sep, $29.99) - The Story:You're leading an ordinary life in sunny California when suddenly you get kidnapped by LA's most wanted gang! Thrown into the extravagant life of these stylish but dangerous gangsters, you must choose one of them to watch over you. . . . but who can you trust? Living in the gang's world isn't easy, yet in the face of all the shootouts and explosions, an undeniable attraction begins to form. . . Not only are you the key to important information the gang needs, but you are also in possession of something else they're missing in their lives: your heart

Gloomy Eyes (Untold Tales, 12th Sep, $24.99) - When the sun gave up on humanity, darkness and gloom took its place. In a world plunged into eternal night and torn by conflict between the living and the undead, one faint glimmer of hope still flickers in the hearts of two special souls. Gloomy Eyes tells the tale of Gloomy, a sweet zombie boy, and Nena, a mischievous human girl, who defy the rules by teaming up and embarking on a quest to bring back the daylight. - Read our Gloomy Eyes review

Hidden Cats in Tokyo (Silesia Games, 18th Sep, $5.99) - Konichi-meow, recruit! Tokyo needs your help—cats across the city are transforming into monsters! Spot cats, people, items, and other things to fill the world with colour and progress the story! The cats of Tokyo are counting on you! Features:- 1700+ hidden objects to find! - Collectible cards! - 15 vibrant levels to colour in! - A cartoony, expressive twist on the Hidden Cats artstyle. . . - . . . and an epic boss fight with robots!

HYAKKI YAKO Survivors (pixyda, 18th Sep, $7.99) - Follow the wind and destroy all the cursed torii gates. Deploy your fellows and form a formation to fight off the onslaught of enemies. Control many fierce warriors and challenge the "Hyakki Yako".

HYKE:Northern Light(s) (Aniplex, 18th Sep, $27.99) - Witches, camping, and an adventure across the world! Embark on a thrilling 2D top-down action pixel RPG with Hyke, a witch who loves camping, as you explore dangerous forbidden zones filled with magic. When you're resting from your journey, enjoy the warmth of campfires, listen to soothing music, and relax before setting out on more daring adventures with your companions.

Illusion of Itehari (Aksys Games, 18th Sep, $49.99) - A love story from the beautiful and ephemeral world of the mechanical floating utopia. In Itehari, the renowned and prosperous flying city, Hinagiku longs to explore the world beyond. One day, Hinagiku, encounters an amnesiac man named Yashiro. Their chance meeting drags her into a series of events involving the secrets and various truths hidden beneath the surface of Itehari. . . for this garden city in the sky is a false utopia.

LEGO Voyagers (Switch 1) (Annapurna Interactive, 15th Sep, $24.99) - From the makers of LEGO® Builder's Journey comes a new 2-player co-op adventure about friendship and play. When two friends make it their mission to rescue an abandoned spaceship, they embark on a journey beyond their wildest dreams, ultimately learning the value of being connected.

LumineNight (SpickaSoft, 18th Sep, $15.00) - 1950, Summerset, USA. Detective Kelvin Foster and his daughter, the self-proclaimed detective Selen Foster, delve into the darkness of the city to uncover the truth behind a series of unsolved murders hidden for over a decade. LumineNight is a mystery adventure game where players must investigate, solve puzzles and codes, infiltrate, interrogate suspects, and ultimately deduce the truth themselves.

Lynked: Banner of the Spark (Switch 1) (Dreamhaven, 12th Sep, $24.99) - It’s the year 30XX, and the natural world has been overrun by an evil robot force… but all is not lost. As you rescue and join forces with a charming band of robot companions called the Unibots, you’ll form a community of fearless friends, and work together to build a new future from the ground up.

Marisa of Liartop Mountain (Alliance Arts, 19th Sep, $14.99) - Marisa of Liartop Mountain is an adventure RPG inspired by tabletop gamebooks, where dice rolls and fork-in-the-road choices determine the outcome of a branching story with multiple endings. As Reimu, step into a literary wonderland while in search of Marisa’s whereabouts. Four Touhou heroines will guide, help, and support Reimu on her journey, but which one should Reimu listen to?

Meatshaker (Dark Product, 18th Sep, $3.50) - Overwhelmed by a surplus of suspicious, sentient, or just plain wiggly meat? Put the cleaver down and pick up MEATSHAKER™ – the fast, fun, and deeply questionable way to take control of your protein problems. Just grab and shake – MEATSHAKER™ does the rest. No grills, no waste, no need to explain the noises to your neighbors! With MEATSHAKER™, you're the shaker and the boss. Feel the satisfaction as the shake meter rises and your meat issues get tenderized into submission.

Meow Moments: Celebrating Beats & Books (Mens Sana Interactive, 24th Sep, $2.99) - Join the Celebration! In this cozy hidden-object adventure, cats and friends gather to explore creativity, connection, and self-expression across two lively scenes. Every detail invites you to imagine stories unfolding in a world where music and learning bring everyone together. Start your journey at an outdoor music festival where characters of all styles enjoy electrifying performances across diverse stages—from chill acoustic sets to energetic pop and electronic beats.

Monster Ramp Racing (Gametry, 13th Sep, $2.49) - Monster Ramp Racing is not just another racing game—it’s an adrenaline-fueled ride that pushes your driving skills to the limit. Take the wheel of massive, customizable monster trucks, conquer giant ramps, perform epic jumps, and master endless climbing roads in the most thrilling off-road experience on mobile! Strap in for heart-pounding action as you launch your truck high into the air, balance perfectly on impossible slopes, and smash through tough terrain. Whether you’re going for record distances in Endless Mode or tackling dozens of missions, every race delivers pure monster truck mayhem with stunning visuals and responsive controls.

Neko Ramen (REDDEER.GAMES, 24th Sep, $5.99) - It's time to try ramen like you've never had before! Filled with delicious aromas, Neko Ramen will stimulate your logical thinking and ignite your senses! Fulfill ramen orders under the guidance of a true master – the one and only feline chef! Each ramen is a perfectly calculated arrangement of flavors and shapes, so strain your brain to accommodate all the ingredients! But be careful, because intense thinking can be as spicy for the mind as ramen itself!

Platypus Reclayed (Claymatic Games, 18th Sep, $14.99) - Reclaimed. Remade. Reclayed. The Legendary Platypus Returns! 22 years after its first appearance, the iconic indie shoot ‘em up Platypus is coming back, better than ever! Led by the original creator Anthony Flack, alongside the talented Claymatic team, we're embarking on a journey to bring the beloved classic into the present. Platypus Reclayed isn't just a simple remaster—it's a complete revamp.

Pocket Nook (REDDEER.GAMES, 18th Sep, $7.99) - Ever wished you could turn a tiny room into a perfect little hideaway? In Pocket Nook, you design charming spaces in cozy pixel art — shifting the layout, placing furniture, and keeping everything neat and clean! Start with a simple room, then turn it into something unique. Place a bed, a desk, or a plant — you may rotate and reposition items however you like — it’s all flexible! There’s no need to stress or rush yourself — take your time and enjoy the relaxing vibe of Pocket Nook but also be prepared to savor before-and-after transformations.

Port Logistics Simulator: Dockside Harbor Handling (Great Escape Games Publishing, 19th Sep, $7.99) - Welcome to Port Logistics Simulator: Dockside Harbor Handling – a realistic port operations simulator where every detail plays a crucial role in maintaining an efficient cargo terminal. Operate heavy machinery, complete critical tasks, and ensure the smooth functioning of the port both day and night.

Puzzle Adventures Bundle – 4 in 1 (winterworks, 7th Sep, $14.99) - This bundle contains the following four puzzle games with a t otal of 120 unique puzzles: Puzzle Adventures - Forest Animals,Puzzle Adventures - Sea Animals, Puzzle Adventures - Farm Animals, and Puzzle Adventures - Serve Dishes.

Puzzle Quest: Immortal Edition (505 Games, 18th Sep, $14.99) - The original Match-3 RPG is back! Puzzle Quest: Immortal Edition is the definitive Puzzle Quest, polished for a new era and featuring all the collected content from almost 20 years of history. Experience the original Puzzle Quest: Challenge of Warlords, Revenge of the Plague Lord, and The Legend Returns all together.

QQQbeats!!! (TAITO, 18th Sep, $49.99) - "QQQbeats! ! ! " is a brand-new puzzle game that combines simple bubble shooting with easy-to-play rhythm game mechanics. Enjoy the excitement to the fullest by making the most of each character's unique personality!.

ROAD59　 -A Yakuza’s Last Stand- (Bushiroad, 24th Sep, $29.99) - Tenkai Ward, a city drenched in bloodshed. This place is home to the JINGI—yakuza warriors who wield supernatural powers. Betrayal. And the code of honor. Born as the heir to a crime syndicate, yet longing for an ordinary and peaceful life, the kind-hearted protagonist fights desperately to protect their loved ones. Desire.

ROLLING STAR (Waku Waku Games, 18th Sep, $9.44) - In the year 2301. . . The world has suddenly been attacked by space aliens. They strike with simultaneous invasions across all lands, dragging down the space colonies that wrap around the planet, and plunging everything into war. Meanwhile, in a corner of the universe far from this chaos, a girl lives in solitude within her space pod. Her name is Laurie, a 21-year-old out-of-touch shut-in with an affinity for mecha arms. Sensitive to the judgment of others, she has lived her life alone in space.

Storm Lancers (ProbablyMonsters, 12th Sep, $19.99) - Fight Together. Die Together. Repeat. You and your friend just crash-landed on an alien planet harboring a secret source of powerful magic. All of reality is on the verge of collapse, and two magical creatures have chosen you as their heroes. To save the planet, you’ll fight, die, and bond with the Stormhearts to rise again — stronger, fiercer, and unstoppable. Designed for couch co-op, Storm Lancers is a fast-paced rogue-like, where every run means dodging death, overcoming enemies, and mastering powerful skills. The battle is on, so team up for survival.

Temari Trials (Afil Games, 17th Sep, $4.99) - Step into the sharp mind (and quick paws) of a samurai cat in training! In Temari Trials, you'll solve logic-based block-pushing puzzles, pushing temaris to unlock chests and prove you're ready for the warrior's path. With pixel art visuals and grid-based gameplay, it's easy to learn but hard to master. Each level challenges your thinking — and if you make a mistake, don't worry: you can undo as many times as you like. Precision is part of the training! The game features 30 levels across two charming settings: the calm of a traditional Japanese forest and the disciplined atmosphere of the region's grand Dojo.

Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, 19th Sep, $29.99) - In this Roguelite adventure set in a far-off mystic realm, ancient forces stir, and untold dangers await. As Towa, lead the guardians of the sacred tree in forging strong relationships and powerful swords to fight Magatsu’s forces and determine the future of Shinju Village.

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter (Switch 1) (GungHo America, 19th Sep, $59.99) - The Liberl Kingdom, where the adventure takes place, is brought to life in stunning 3D, with refined designs for all characters including the headstrong and charming Estelle and the cool-headed and mysterious Joshua.While retaining the picturesque charm of Liberl, the game offers various quests and extensive side content, allowing players to immerse themselves in the journey through the kingdom from a fresh perspective.

Wander Stars (Fellow Traveller, 19th Sep, $24.99) - Join Ringo, a young martial artist looking for her brother, and Wolfe, a mysterious scoundrel running from his past, as they join forces in an unlikely partnership to collect the pieces of the fabled Wanderstar Map. Across 10 “episodes” of anime-inspired adventure, Ringo and Wolfe will have to work together to find answers, make up for past mistakes, and travel across the universe in search of their goal. And who knows, maybe they’ll learn how to get along at some point!

Wizordum (Atari, 23rd Sep, $19.99) - As one of the last Mages of Wizordum sanctuary, you must embark on a quest to find the source of this corruption and push the Chaos back before they consume the kingdom in a speedrun-friendly fantasy FPS tearing a page from the spellbooks of ‘90s fantasy FPS classics like Hexen and Heretic.

What will you be downloading this week?

You may select up to 5 answers:

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!