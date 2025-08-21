Following the release of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 on the Switch and Switch 2 last month, Activision and Iron Galaxy have now rolled out a major 2.0 patch.
This update adds Create-A-Park to Private Matches and addresses a "variety of issues". There are also some fixes specific to the Switch and Switch 2 versions of the game, which should make the overall experience more enjoyable.
Here's what you can expect from this latest update:
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 - Patch 2.0 – 08/20/2025
Features
- Create-a-Park maps have been made available in Private Match
- From the multiplayer menu, select Private Match
- Select the park name under the "Select Map" section
- Tab over to the "Create-a-Park" section
- Select a developer park from the list or select "Browser" to choose one from the Create-a-Park browser
General
- Fixed an issue where Michelangelo's cash icons would not track in multiple levels
- Fixed an issue where the hidden deck tracker would not appear until all hidden decks were collected
- Added a notification icon to the Stats page when a stat point is available to spend
- Fixed an issue where using the pause button on a gamepad to exit the Challenges menu during gameplay would cause some UI screens to persist
- Adjusted the "3rd Times the Charm" and "Thanks 4 the Memories" achievement/trophy unlock descriptions
- Fixed an issue where some players with an existing Activision account were unable to access online features
- Added a website address to view the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use in the Account Creation process
- Fixed an issue where having over 100 friends would cause various visual issues in the social menu
Gameplay
- Tokyo
- Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck on top of various rails
- Cruise Ship
- Improved visibility of the toolbox needed for the Help Raise the Ferry goal in the Goal Cam
- Improved consistency of some gaps triggering for players with higher stats
- Alcatraz
- Fixed an issue where uncollected Crew Tour Hidden decks didn't appear for some skaters in Solo Tour
- College
- Fixed an issue where uncollected Crew Tour Hidden decks didn't appear for some skaters in Solo Tour
- Improved various grinds that were kicking the player off early or into bad spots
- Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck on top of various rails
- Movie Studio
- Improved consistency of some gaps triggering for players with higher stats
- San Francisco
- Fixed an issue where uncollected Crew Tour Hidden decks didn't appear for some skaters in Solo Tour
- Pinball
- Made improvements to grind splines to reduce combo interruption
- Waterpark
- Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck on top of various rails
Create-a-Park
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to turn their skater after entering play mode in Create-a-Park
- Fixed an issue where autosave could be disabled after viewing a large amount of Create-a-Park maps
- Fixed an issue where an empty "Featured" category would appear in the Create-a-Park Browser
- Fixed an issue where publishing a Create-a-Park map from the Browser would cause multiple visual errors
- Fixed an issue where the Create-a-Goal tutorial video would not play when bypassing the introduction video
Audio
- Fixed an issue where disabling and then re-enabling subtitles would not take effect until the game was restarted
- Fixed an issue where Michelangelo's Shell Spin SFX could play indefinitely after performing the trick
- Fixed an issue where NPC voices were being incorrectly categorized under "Sound" instead of "Voices" in the options menu
- Fixed an issue where sound from the fountain in Waterpark could persist after restarting the run
- Fixed an issue where the voice chat indicator could persist after leaving a multiplayer session while they are talking
Online
- Fixed an issue where the options to join another player's party or invite someone to a party would disappear after changing maps during a Private Match session
- Fixed an issue where loading into a new map in Private Match would not display a loading screen
- Fixed an issue where extremely long combos could cause players to experience server corrections during online play
- Fixed an issue where players could crash after starting a match in local multiplayer and then closing the game
Platforms
- Xbox
- Fixed an issue where guest accounts would be unable to progress past the title screen
- PC
- Fixed an issue where resizing the game window during a loading screen could induce a crash
- Fixed an issue where the Skip Track button was not functional when using the "Classic" keyboard preset
- Fixed an issue preventing toggling between "Global" and "Friends" leaderboards with a mouse
- PlayStation
- Fixed an issue where players on PS4 could crash after loading into a match with a party of 3 or more players
- Fixed an issue where removing a player from the friends list via the system menu could result in a crash
- Fixed an issue where muting another player could result in a crash
- Nintendo Switch 2
- Fixed an issue where undocking/redocking the console could induce a crash
- Fixed an issue where attempting to view the friends list while offline would display an error message
- Fixed an issue where players would crash after changing their special tricks and entering gameplay
- Nintendo Switch
- Fixed an issue where accessing the home menu and returning to the game would disable voice chat
If you haven't already played, it' well worth a look - you can find out more in our full review here on Nintendo Life where we gave this 2-in-1 offering eight out of ten stars:
"If you're looking to inject a hefty dose of nostalgia into your life, or you simply want to see what the Tony Hawk series was like at its absolute peak, then this should prove a fine addition to your Switch 2 library."