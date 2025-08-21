Following the release of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 on the Switch and Switch 2 last month, Activision and Iron Galaxy have now rolled out a major 2.0 patch.

This update adds Create-A-Park to Private Matches and addresses a "variety of issues". There are also some fixes specific to the Switch and Switch 2 versions of the game, which should make the overall experience more enjoyable.

Here's what you can expect from this latest update:

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 - Patch 2.0 – 08/20/2025

Features

Create-a-Park maps have been made available in Private Match

From the multiplayer menu, select Private Match Select the park name under the "Select Map" section Tab over to the "Create-a-Park" section Select a developer park from the list or select "Browser" to choose one from the Create-a-Park browser



General

Fixed an issue where Michelangelo's cash icons would not track in multiple levels

Fixed an issue where the hidden deck tracker would not appear until all hidden decks were collected

Added a notification icon to the Stats page when a stat point is available to spend

Fixed an issue where using the pause button on a gamepad to exit the Challenges menu during gameplay would cause some UI screens to persist

Adjusted the "3rd Times the Charm" and "Thanks 4 the Memories" achievement/trophy unlock descriptions

Fixed an issue where some players with an existing Activision account were unable to access online features

Added a website address to view the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use in the Account Creation process

Fixed an issue where having over 100 friends would cause various visual issues in the social menu

Gameplay

Tokyo

Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck on top of various rails

Cruise Ship

Improved visibility of the toolbox needed for the Help Raise the Ferry goal in the Goal Cam Improved consistency of some gaps triggering for players with higher stats

Alcatraz

Fixed an issue where uncollected Crew Tour Hidden decks didn't appear for some skaters in Solo Tour

College

Fixed an issue where uncollected Crew Tour Hidden decks didn't appear for some skaters in Solo Tour Improved various grinds that were kicking the player off early or into bad spots Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck on top of various rails

Movie Studio

Improved consistency of some gaps triggering for players with higher stats

San Francisco

Fixed an issue where uncollected Crew Tour Hidden decks didn't appear for some skaters in Solo Tour

Pinball

Made improvements to grind splines to reduce combo interruption

Waterpark

Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck on top of various rails



Create-a-Park

Fixed an issue where players were unable to turn their skater after entering play mode in Create-a-Park

Fixed an issue where autosave could be disabled after viewing a large amount of Create-a-Park maps

Fixed an issue where an empty "Featured" category would appear in the Create-a-Park Browser

Fixed an issue where publishing a Create-a-Park map from the Browser would cause multiple visual errors

Fixed an issue where the Create-a-Goal tutorial video would not play when bypassing the introduction video

Audio

Fixed an issue where disabling and then re-enabling subtitles would not take effect until the game was restarted

Fixed an issue where Michelangelo's Shell Spin SFX could play indefinitely after performing the trick

Fixed an issue where NPC voices were being incorrectly categorized under "Sound" instead of "Voices" in the options menu

Fixed an issue where sound from the fountain in Waterpark could persist after restarting the run

Fixed an issue where the voice chat indicator could persist after leaving a multiplayer session while they are talking

Online

Fixed an issue where the options to join another player's party or invite someone to a party would disappear after changing maps during a Private Match session

Fixed an issue where loading into a new map in Private Match would not display a loading screen

Fixed an issue where extremely long combos could cause players to experience server corrections during online play

Fixed an issue where players could crash after starting a match in local multiplayer and then closing the game

Platforms

Xbox

Fixed an issue where guest accounts would be unable to progress past the title screen

PC

Fixed an issue where resizing the game window during a loading screen could induce a crash Fixed an issue where the Skip Track button was not functional when using the "Classic" keyboard preset Fixed an issue preventing toggling between "Global" and "Friends" leaderboards with a mouse

PlayStation

Fixed an issue where players on PS4 could crash after loading into a match with a party of 3 or more players Fixed an issue where removing a player from the friends list via the system menu could result in a crash Fixed an issue where muting another player could result in a crash

Nintendo Switch 2

Fixed an issue where undocking/redocking the console could induce a crash Fixed an issue where attempting to view the friends list while offline would display an error message Fixed an issue where players would crash after changing their special tricks and entering gameplay

Nintendo Switch

Fixed an issue where accessing the home menu and returning to the game would disable voice chat



