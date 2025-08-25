During PlayStation's State of Play presentation earlier this year, Grasshopper Manufacture announced Romeo is a Dead Man from Suda51 and Ren Yamazaki, and it sounds like Switch 2 owners may be getting in on the action when the game launches in 2026.

According to an interview with GameXplain, Suda51 stated that the development team is currently "in the middle of doing a bunch of tests and stuff basically to see if we can put it on Switch 2". By no means is this a definitive confirmation that the game is heading to Nintendo's latest hybrid system, but it's a promising development that gives us hope.

Here's exactly what Suda51 said:

“Right at this moment, we’re in the middle of doing a bunch of tests and stuff basically to see if we can put it on Switch 2. I personally would love to get it on the Switch 2. I’m hoping it’s going to work out. It just depends on the results of this testing we’re doing. If Epic ends up working out for us – it’s made with Unreal Engine – and if it works out on Switch 2, then we’re going to do what we can to put it on Switch 2.”

Romeo is a Dead Man is described as an 'ultra-violent science fiction' game depicting third-person melee combat – not entirely unlike the No More Heroes series, then! It's looking like the kind of experience that could only come from the mind of Suda51, so we've got our fingers crossed that we'll be playing it on Switch 2 alongside the other target platforms.