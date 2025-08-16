Sonic Mania is one of the best Sonic games ever, and while there were hopes it would get a sequel, a few years ago, it was revealed how Sega was eager to move beyond pixel art and ultimately it didn't go ahead.

At the time, Sega worked with Headcannon and Christian Whitehead "to consider concepts for the next generation of Classic Sonic", and now, after all this time, Whitehead has shared concept artwork of what could have been, including a look at the Kanga Clanga Badnik "as it appears in the 2.5D prototype".

"It is now the 8th anniversary of Mania so time to dig up some Sonic trivia... This year, it's Kanga Clanga! (aka the Kangus). This lovable robo-roo originally lived in the outback but now entertains us all in Pinball Carnival Zone!"

"A wider shot of Kanga Clanga hopping in pursuit of Sonic in the outback."

"Kanga Clanga Badnik, as it appears in a 2.5D prototype Evening Star worked on after Sonic Mania. It is balancing on its tail and kicking forward with its springy roo feet! Sonic is knocked to the left with significant kinetic force."

Along with this, Sonic Mania composer Tee Lopes has uploaded a funky 'Outback' beat for "the game that never was":

Sonic Mania was eventually followed up by Sonic Superstars, with Whitehead and his studio Evening Star moving onto the development of Penny's Big Breakaway.