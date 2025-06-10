After years of begging from passionate fans, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker has made it to the Switch 2.

Okay, it's not the HD version we were perhaps hoping for, but if you're particularly fond of the GameCube original, you can now play it via Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. It's even better with the new wireless GameCube controller, too, but it does have a little gameplay quirk that might feel a bit odd if you're not used to it.

Essentially, the camera is inverted on the X-axis by default. So pulling left on the C-Stick (or right analogue stick, if you're not on a GC controller) moves the camera right, and pulling right moves it left. It's odd, and though there are definitely a few members of the NL crew who enjoy inverting the Y-axis on FPS games (this writer included!), an inverted X-axis can feel a bit weird.

You can, however, 'fix' it. To do so, simply follow the below steps:

- When playing Wind Waker, press 'ZL' to bring up the quick menu.

- Select the 'View/Change Controls' option.

- Select 'Change Controls'.

- For the 'Move Camera' options (both 'left' and 'right), you can simply swap their functionalities. See the below image for how it should look (altered options are in red).

And that's it! Now, moving left or right on the C-Stick will move the camera in the corresponding direction.

Now, the only thing to keep in mind with this is that the change applies to all gameplay mechanics that make use of the C-Stick. Primarily, we're talking about the Wind Waker itself. When creating tunes with the Wind Waker, whenever it tells you to hold down left or right, you'll have to do the opposite.

So, you've got a choice. You can reverse the inputs to 'fix' the inverted camera, but in doing so, you'll potentially make the Wind Waker mechanic a bit trickier for yourself. Or, you can just leave it be.