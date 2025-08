Update [ ]: The second movie has now gone live on the official Pokémon YouTube channel. Here's the official description and you see the movie in the video above.

"In the Orange Islands, far south of Kanto, a Trainer named Lawrence is on a sinister quest: catching Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres, the three Legendary bird Pokémon, in an attempt to awaken Lugia, guardian of the sea! When Ash and friends arrive, the islanders ask him to gather three elemental orbs from different islands—and when the weather across the world goes out of control, this task takes on a new importance, as the capture of the Legendary trio has thrown the environment out of balance! With Lugia’s help, can Ash be the “chosen one” that everyone turns to?"

Original Story:

Back when Pokémon was taking off in the late '90s, trainers around the globe were treated to the very first anime movie. It stars Ash, Pikachu and their friends, as well as a Pokémon battle "like never before" featuring Mew and Mewtwo.

If you've never got around to watching Pokémon: The First Movie, or just want to revisit it, the official Pokémon TV channel has now uploaded the entire film on YouTube. This will apparently be viewable for a "limited-time" and will be followed by Pokémon: The Movie 2000 and Pokémon 3: The Movie.

"Pokémon movies arrive on our Pokémon TV YouTube channel! Prepare your snacks and watch the magic unfold in these first three Pokémon cinematic classics! Tune in the first Friday during summer for an exciting adventure with Ash, Pikachu and his friends. Enjoy this legendary moment for a limited time—visit the Pokémon TV YouTube channel!"

Here's a bit about Pokémon: The First Movie from the official Pokémon website:

"The adventure explodes into action with the debut of Mewtwo, a bio-engineered Pokémon created from the DNA of Mew, one of the rarest Pokémon of all. After escaping from the lab where it was created, Mewtwo is determined to prove its own superiority. It lures a number of talented Trainers into a Pokémon battle like never before—and of course, Ash and his friends are happy to accept the challenge! "Ash’s excitement turns to fear and anger when Mewtwo reveals its plan for domination, creating powerful clones of our heroes’ Pokémon so it can even the “imbalance” between Pokémon and their Trainers. Despite Ash’s protests, Mewtwo refuses to believe that Pokémon and people can be friends. But faced with the determination and loyalty of a young Trainer, Mewtwo just might have to reconsider…especially when pitted against the power of the mysterious Mew!"

