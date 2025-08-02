Update []: The second movie has now gone live on the official Pokémon YouTube channel. Here's the official description and you see the movie in the video above.
"In the Orange Islands, far south of Kanto, a Trainer named Lawrence is on a sinister quest: catching Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres, the three Legendary bird Pokémon, in an attempt to awaken Lugia, guardian of the sea! When Ash and friends arrive, the islanders ask him to gather three elemental orbs from different islands—and when the weather across the world goes out of control, this task takes on a new importance, as the capture of the Legendary trio has thrown the environment out of balance! With Lugia’s help, can Ash be the “chosen one” that everyone turns to?"
Original Story:
Back when Pokémon was taking off in the late '90s, trainers around the globe were treated to the very first anime movie. It stars Ash, Pikachu and their friends, as well as a Pokémon battle "like never before" featuring Mew and Mewtwo.
If you've never got around to watching Pokémon: The First Movie, or just want to revisit it, the official Pokémon TV channel has now uploaded the entire film on YouTube. This will apparently be viewable for a "limited-time" and will be followed by Pokémon: The Movie 2000 and Pokémon 3: The Movie.
"Pokémon movies arrive on our Pokémon TV YouTube channel! Prepare your snacks and watch the magic unfold in these first three Pokémon cinematic classics! Tune in the first Friday during summer for an exciting adventure with Ash, Pikachu and his friends. Enjoy this legendary moment for a limited time—visit the Pokémon TV YouTube channel!"
Here's a bit about Pokémon: The First Movie from the official Pokémon website:
"The adventure explodes into action with the debut of Mewtwo, a bio-engineered Pokémon created from the DNA of Mew, one of the rarest Pokémon of all. After escaping from the lab where it was created, Mewtwo is determined to prove its own superiority. It lures a number of talented Trainers into a Pokémon battle like never before—and of course, Ash and his friends are happy to accept the challenge!
"Ash’s excitement turns to fear and anger when Mewtwo reveals its plan for domination, creating powerful clones of our heroes’ Pokémon so it can even the “imbalance” between Pokémon and their Trainers. Despite Ash’s protests, Mewtwo refuses to believe that Pokémon and people can be friends. But faced with the determination and loyalty of a young Trainer, Mewtwo just might have to reconsider…especially when pitted against the power of the mysterious Mew!"
Will you be watching the first movie while it's available on YouTube? How about the others? Let us know in the comments.
[source youtu.be]
Removed - spam
I refuse to watch it again. I can't be doing with this emotional rollercoaster.
I didn't know there was Pokemon 3 movie.
I remembered only watched the first and second movie long time ago.
I've never actually watched the second movie. I have no idea why.
May as well give it a watch when they add it.
@drypaphmrbro Cobalt video downloaded no longer supports YouTube downloads probably after YouTube changed the way it works
@Anti-Matter There's way more than just three movies, too many to even remember how many
Unfortunate that they're available only for a limited time but still, pretty cool that they put them on YouTube in the first place - hope those who'll watch them will have fun doing so (most likely I won't rewatch them this way myself, but still)!
Limited time? YT-DLP begs to differ. Great movies.
Oh dear, even when I was 12 years old they were simply horrible.
This is a nice nostalgia trip and always good to see Nintendo movies. Still can't believe there hasn't been an official English release of the Animal Crossing movie, especially given how many copies and systems New Horizons sold...
Pokémon 3 was the first movie I recall watching in the theatre. I remember the theatre experience being a little freaky at my young age, especially being pretty unfamiliar with Pokémon at the time.
My friends and I are doing all sorts of movie marathons right now. I could see us doing the Pokémon movie marathon.
Nothing is only available for a limited time on the internet.
I still had the VHS tape of these movies in my basement, can't watch those anymore due to my VCR being broken a long time ago but will be staying tune for these remaster versions on YouTube.
Watched it live on the YT premiere. It's not a good movie, but the nostalgia was fun.
Haven't seen any of those original movies in ages. Might as well watch it again through a few work breaks.
Those are the only 3 pokemon movies I ever watched
I still have the VHS tape for this...but no VCR to watch it. It's one of the very few tapes I've been unable to get rid of due to nostalgia.
Only movie I cried to as a kid, well, that and ET lol.
Out of these three, I've only seen the first one... I've seen almost every single Pokémon anime episode, but in regards to the movies, I'm surprisingly lacking when Pokémon is my favorite franchise! I've seen every Pokémon episode/movie except the following, unless I'm mistaken:
Ruby and Sapphire seasons 8-9 (currently watching this one on Hoopla)
Diamond and Pearl seasons 10-13
Some of the later Black and White episodes
Horizons episodes that haven't been dubbed yet, obviously
Pokémon movies 2 and 3
Possibly one of the Hoenn movies?
All of the Sinnoh movies
All of the Unova movies
My son will enjoy this, I’m sure.
Is this really only for a limited time though? Every previous upload of the Pokémon TV channel is still available to view to my memory. Perhaps they're removing it in a little while to make people want to purchase it elsewhere?
The first three movies are fantastic! 2 is my personal favorite although 1 & 3 are also amazing as well. It's because of the 2nd movie that Lugia is my #2 favorite Pokemon (after my OG starter Blastoise). Later Pokemon movies are good but don't hold up to the same epic scale as the first 3.
Heck yeah, it has multi dub support.
Oddly, the English track sounds kinda low compared to the LATAM one.
But this is great, 1-3 are probably the best ones.
My older sister has the soundtrack.
"Don't you say you love me, you don't even know me..."
I watched the first two a ton!
Pokémon The First movie is dark. Like shockingly dark for a Pokémon story.
I literally just rewatched it recently, so I'll pass. Besides, I'm saving my tears for when I watch Digimon Last Evolution
I'm surprised they're doing this considering how easy it is to download videos from YouTube. Still cool though, will need to rewatch Pokémon 2000.
I do remember watching the movie in the theater. It was indeed the late '90s. Like, a month left of the decade.
I wonder if they have since redubbed the movie to remove a line I specifically remember where Ash seems to have awareness of the Minnesota Vikings.
@Anti-Matter They've been pretty much making a new one every year for some time.
@Bentleyma I had only seen the other movies when TPC did a marathon stream on Twitch for the 20th anniversary of the franchise.
But I recall Ash died multiple times.
I do remember the stream was a good time but also thinking, goodbye, POKMON! (referring to how they streamed with some captioning that was, not the greatest ) WHA BOUT THAT?
I just finished watching it, and I had a memory of watching it when I was sick once so a lot of the scenes took me back to that time.
I do remember crying watching Pokemon the Movie: I choose you! I should give that one a rewatch.
@Anti-Matter there's like 24 of them, 25 if you include detective Pikachu. And I would not be surprised if I missed something like some Japan exclusive movie or spin off movie.
@UltimateOtaku91
you didn't see Dumbo, then 😂 i watched that again when i was ~20yo and i was like WTAF
🚬😳
The video appears wobbly a times. (Look at 29:41.)
Yeah there are like 20+ of these movies, but pretty sure the first 3? were notable because they had widespread theater releases (outside Japan) back when anime movies were popular at your local theater where it came with promotions and all of that marketing instead of the 98% straight to dvd tier.
Back when Pokemon, Digimon, and YUGIOH being in the theater was a big deal for kids and family would take them for their “cartoons”
Anyway random trivia: Pokemon 2000 I believe was the first time Ash/Satoshi the main protagonist got a kiss onscreen (With Misty being jealous back when Misty used to have that reoccurring crush subplot early in the show that went absolutely nowhere in the end.) with of course the former being absolutely clueless. Obviously not counting random kisses based on comedy gags/zero romance intentioned.
The question is how long time limited time is... I finally can show the movie to my children in Danish, but I'm not too sure if I can convince my wife to let them watch it before Friday evening 😅
Is this going to be infested with ads if I try to watch it on my tv.
@Arawn93
It's funny. I remember way back when, while I was terrified of the first movie, I saw the second one twice, and the third once. (In theaters ofc) I missed out on theater releases of 4 and 5, only finding out about them in Nintendo Power too late.
There was a gag Team Rocket kiss in the first Sabrina episode as technically Ash's first, but Melody (I think that was her name) gave the first romantic kiss. To be followed later by Latias.
I'm honestly still upset that nothing came of Misty, as apparently, aside from the obvious, there were ads in Japan suggesting the first movie was to be the end, showing an adult Ash and Misty together.
Also, the first movie has different implications in the Japanese version, as Mew is notably more antagonistic to Mewtwo, while Mewtwo has less expressly evil motives.
Why have you put a hyphen in "limited time"
Oh I'm so going to watch them! When I was a kid a friend gifted me the first movie on VHS, it came with a Mewtwo card. I became a fan since then.
Aren't these movies on DVD/BD already?
@Arawn93 I saw the 5th movie in theaters as a kid & didn't even know until many years later that it was a limited release.
