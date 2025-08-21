The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived — a few hours late, but unless you've been sleeping all day, you'll know we've been dealing with a lot of silk(song).

Anyway! As always, we've got a list of new games galore that have arrived on the US eShop. It's a little quieter this week than normal, but hey, that's how it goes sometimes. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Herdling (Panic, 21st Aug, $24.99) - Head out on a grand alpine expedition with a herd of loveable beasts known as Calicorns, as you ascend a mountain path, encounter eerie dangers and surprising obstacles, and forge your way to the mystery at the summit in the brand-new adventure, Herdling. Experience an emotional journey of survival, companionship and trust.

Switch eShop - New Releases

Antarctica 88: Remaster (EpiXR Games, 21st Aug, $5.99) - Antarctica 88 is a terrifying action-horror experience that takes you deep into the icy wastelands of Antarctica. Immerse yourself in a chilling sci-fi story filled with monstrous creatures, powerful weapons, and thrilling adventures. This survival horror will test your courage—so get ready to scream and solve mind-bending puzzles!

Around the World Puzzle (MASK, 21st Aug, $2.99) - A puzzle game where you rotate panels to restore stunning landscapes from around the world that have been jumbled in direction. The controls are simple—just look closely at the image and tap the panel you want to rotate! Depending on how fast you clear the stage, you'll earn 1 to 3 stars.

Autumn Isle (Downmeadowstreet, 23rd Aug, $5.99) - Step onto Autumn Isle, a tranquil hidden world where the leaves never stop falling and the air always feels crisp. Explore at your own pace as you wander through a peaceful landscape full of color, mystery, and calm. There are no enemies, no time limits—just you, the island, and the rhythm of the seasons.

Boned Again: Survivors (TERNOX, 21st Aug, $4.99) - Choose from a wide variety of active and passive abilities, level them up, and adapt your build on the fly. Survive waves of enemies, defeat unique bosses, earn gold, and unlock new deadly arenas. Each run is different – each decision, crucial. Can you survive?

BURGER Shot (SAT-BOX, 21st Aug, $5.00) - BURGER Shot is a deliciously delightful burger puzzle game! Merge burgers of the same type and watch them level up! Be careful not to let them overflow off the counter! Save a burger you want for later in your reserves,cleverly rotate each burger to hit the perfect angle,and make the best use of your limited space to reach the highest score possible!

Car Racing & Driving Bundle – Drag Racing, Highway Racer, Drift Japan, Toon Cars (404, 17th Aug, $29.99) - Experience the ultimate adrenaline rush with the Car Racing & Driving Bundle - Drag Racing, Highway Racer, Drift Japan, Toon Cars! Whether you’re a fan of drag racing, mountain drifting, urban street racing, or stylized tracks, this bundle offers a wide variety of high-speed thrills to satisfy every racing enthusiast.

Cipheur: Trivia (Error300 Games, 15th Aug, $7.96) - Can you decipher the secret messages? Challenge yourself against carefully selected scientific trivia questions and answers. - 500 texts to decipher in 5 different categories- 4 difficulty levels- hints

City of Springs (The Naked Dev, 18th Aug, $9.99) - Play as Val, a brilliant mechanic from the slums who won’t stand for the injustices she witnesses daily. While the Queen’s chosen elite flaunt their wealth, ordinary people work night and day to keep the springwork foundries running - all while the ministries breathe down their necks. Every aspect of life in Riveton is regulated, and your rations will be cut if you so much as think about protesting.

Cozy Kingdom (Downmeadowstreet, 23rd Aug, $7.99) - Take a deep breath, lace up your boots, and step into a peaceful world of wonder. In this world, you're free to roam a vast, beautifully hand-crafted kingdom at your own pace. With no combat, no timers, and no stress, your only goal is to uncover hidden landmarks, discover secret paths!

Dragon Detective: A Friend from the Shadows (Sungazer Software, 21st Aug, $9.99) - “A true friend leaves paw prints on your heart.” And we have 30 friends just waiting for you to pet them! Our good boys and girls come in all shapes and sizes. However, they are way too energetic for us to handle alone so we need YOUR help to organize all these doggos! Just pick them up and place them on the grid over there. And don’t worry if you rotate them a bit, they may bark, but they never bite.

EGGCONSOLE Diable de Laplace PC-8801mkIISR (D4 Enterprise, 21st Aug, $6.49) - This is a role-playing game released in Japan by Humming Bird Soft in 1987. This first-person 3D RPG has players form a party of unique characters—detective, journalist, scientist, psychic, and dilettante—to challenge the haunted Weather Top Mansion. It features turn-based combat with physical and mental attack elements, some enemies vulnerable only to the latter.

GET TO WORK SIMULATOR (Play Games, 19th Aug, $2.99) - Welcome to GET TO WORK SIMULATOR – a chaotic and hilarious adventure where every office day turns into a real challenge! Your task is simple – get to your workplace. . . but it won’t be easy! Move through the office building on roller skates, overcome crazy obstacles, use ramps, avoid traps, and make sure the strict boss doesn’t catch you in an embarrassing situation.

Grit and Valor – 1949 (Megabit, 21st Aug, $19.99) - Europe is on its knees. Deadly Axis Mechs patrol the landscape, intimidating the populace and flushing out rebels. Survivors are few, but have regrouped under the new flag of The Resistance. You are the free world’s last hope. Your deadly mission; deliver a devastating EMP weapon into heart of enemy territory to turn the tide of the war.

Heart of Ice by Dave Morris (Infinite Zone, 21st Aug, $3.99) - Step into a world where you control the unfolding narrative. In this interactive adventure, every choice you make shifts the story’s direction. Unlock hidden "Story Moments"—exclusive scenes and key revelations that can only be uncovered by making the right choices. embarrassing situation.

HeistGeist (Doublequote Studio, 21st Aug, $19.99) - A story-driven (non-roguelike) cyberpunk RPG where you fight and hack using cards. Follow the story of Alexandra, a professional thief for hire who's desperately trying to stay alive after her last job in Venice went terribly wrong. On the run from corporate assassins and with a knife to her throat courtesy of a very unhappy client, Alex needs to assemble a team of professionals to pull off the heist of a lifetime.

Knightica (Entalto Publishing, 21st Aug, $14.99) - Knightica is a turn-based roguelike auto-battler where you lead an army of powerful units to free the Kingdoms. Recruit warriors, position them wisely, and discover powerful synergies to overcome waves of monsters and bosses. Your choices—from commanders and units to shops and encounters—shape every run.

Lost in Loss (Soroka Games, 23rd Aug, $14.99) - Explore beautiful hand-drawn locations, search for unusual hidden objects, and uncover the secrets behind each person’s story. What will you discover inside an old suitcase? Or behind a forgotten bookshelf? Solve puzzles, meet charming characters, and dive into a world full of mystery and surprises.

MechCrisis (Wise Games, 21st Aug, $9.99) - Is there any way we can protect ourselves from intelligent machines? Choose your weapon, choose your exclusive character, upgrade your skills, and enjoy 15 minutes of pigeon experience.

Picture the Difference!2 (MASK, 21st Aug, $3.99) - A Brain-Boosting Spot-the-Difference Game with Cute Illustrations! Can you find the one small mistake hidden in each adorable picture before time runs out? This fun and simple brain-training game will test your observation and quick thinking!

Poolside Girls Kiss: Passion Fruits Hotel Dating Sim (Red Fables, 21st Aug, $19.99) - Explore the hottest summer as you try to flirt with irresistible girls at the pool… and protect their hearts from any emotional splash. Combine daring questions with dynamic aquatic defense gameplay to unlock suggestive images and unexpected endings.

Quisisana (Domynyo, 21st Aug, $18.99) - There is a storm, and you find yourself standing in front of an old villa, shrouded in darkness. The full moon shines in the sky, the house appears abandoned, yet something compels you to enter. As soon as you step through the door, you immediately sense that something is wrong. An unnatural silence fills the air, cold and heavy.

Recycling Center Simulator (Console Labs, 22nd Aug, $24.99) - Recycling Center Simulator is a business simulator game with a first person view. Make money from garbage, collect raw materials for your recycling center from different locations, recycle them, make money by producing new products and improve your factory.

Resting Island (Downmeadowstreet, 16th Aug, $5.99) - Welcome to Resting Island, a serene escape into nature where time slows down and discovery awaits around every corner. Explore a lush, mysterious island at your own pace! Wander through peaceful biomes like pine-filled forests, soft sandy beaches, and groves of glowing pink trees. Each location is a gentle surprise, with ambient sounds, calming music, and hidden landmarks to find.

Roadwarden (Assemble Entertainment, 25th Aug, $10.99) - You are a Roadwarden, a brave stranger putting their life in danger to make a difference in a grim fantasy world. While most people would never risk a solitary journey through the wilder parts of the land, you willingly accept the struggle. You guard travellers, connect isolated villages, support merchants, and repel attacking creatures, bandits, or even undead. A powerful merchant guild has called on your services, sending you on a journey into the unknown planes of a mysterious peninsula in the hopes to expand the guild’s influence even further.

SF3RA (Ratalaika Games, 22nd Aug, $9.99) - SF3RA is an Action platformer, mix of 3D and retro 2D graphics. SFERA is an intergalactic association of assassins, operating under the cover of the robot union. You are an assassin hired by them. You are tasked to eliminate out of control robots in the A7FA-3T system. Destroy enemies, collect items and buy new weapons. Your drone assistant can attack enemies if you upgrade it.

Silky Winds (Downmeadowstreet, 24th Aug, $5.99) - Step into a tranquil world where time slows down and nature speaks in whispers. Silky Winds is a peaceful first-person walking simulator set in a beautifully stylized Asian-inspired environment. Wander ancient paths, cross red bridges, and explore forgotten shrines as soft winds carry cherry blossoms across your journey.

The Cursed Frog (Afil Games, 20th Aug, $4.99) - The Cursed Frog is a single-player puzzle-platformer with an enchanted twist: switch between a brave princess during the day and a cursed frog at night to overcome magical challenges in the heart of Witchwood forest. Solve environmental puzzles, avoid treacherous traps, and use each form’s unique abilities to forge a path through 30 carefully crafted levels.

The Echo (Playstige Interactive, 21st Aug, $2.99) - You are the neuro-salvager. . . You dive into deep, dangerous neural networks. . . And your rent is due. . . You need this job badly but you have a feeling this can be. . . different. . . in a bad way. . . This time, will you be able to silence the echo in your mind?

The Long Desert Drive (Dragon Path Games, 22nd Aug, $9.99) - In The Long Desert Drive, you wake in an abandoned house with no answers—only your instincts and a dusty old car. With supplies gathered from the garage, you set off into avast, unpredictable desert. Your car becomes your only companion in a world that feels hauntingly empty. Scavenge for resources, upgrade your vehicle, and survive against all odds.

There’s No Cake (Error300, 18th Aug, $7.85) - The cake is a lie! We looked very hard but still couldn't find any! There's No Cake is a hidden object game with a selection of 9 locations and random sweet treats to find for each of them.

Trippy Trader : Schedule & Sell (AGE Zero, 22nd Aug, $9.99) - Trippy Trader: Schedule & Sell is a chill and quirky management sim where you grow weird plants, craft absurd fictional drugs, and sell them to a wild cast of cartoonish customers. Plan your daily tasks, manage your location, and create hilarious concoctions with bizarre effects — from eyes magnifiers to spontaneous skin color changes.

Vlad Circus: Curse of Asmodeus (Blowfish Studios, 25th Aug, $19.99) - Descend into the depths of madness and terror in this disturbing pixel-art graphic adventure—a simultaneous prequel and sequel to Vlad Circus: Descend into Madness (2022). Vlad Circus: Curse of Asmodeus draws you into a world of mirrors and shadows where evil lurks in every corner. Explore a haunting universe through the eyes of Josef Petrescu, a man scarred by tragedy who awakens horribly burned, voiceless, and memoryless.

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!