Charles Martinet may not be voicing Mario anymore, but that doesn't mean he isn't still deeply involved in the promotion of Nintendo's enduring mascot.

As such, the voice actor will be making an appearance at this year's MCM Comic Con in Bimingham from 28th - 30th November, 2025. Martinet will be there for all three days providing photograph and autograph opportunities, alongside taking part in a panel on Saturday, 29th November at 12:30pm.

This will be free to all Saturday and Weekend ticket holders, and Martinet will be sharing vocal inspirations and techniques as well as stories behind the development of his games.





Get MCM Birmingham tickets: pic.twitter.com/N4VYyL1rM7 It's-a-Martinet! ❤️💚 Charles Martinet is joining our MCM Birmingham guest lineup!Meet Martinet for autographs and photo ops all three days, or see him in a panel at 12:30pm on Saturday (included in tickets)!Get MCM Birmingham tickets: https://t.co/FKnDcaKzXL August 5, 2025

MCM Comic Con will take place at the NEC in Birmingham and will also include Neil Newbon as a guest on the Friday and Saturday, another voice actor known for his work on titles such as Baldur's Gate 3 and Resident Evil: Village.

Tickets are available now via the official website.