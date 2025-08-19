With yet another major games showcase just around the corner, Hollow Knight fans are once again hoping against hope that a release date for Silksong will be confirmed.

This time, however, something feels different. We're mere hours away from Gamescom's Opening Night Live showcase, and host Geoff Keighley has posted a rather intriguing tease via X. It simply shows himself in what looks to be a rather fancy hotel room, looking in the mirror whilst wearing a clown nose (thanks, IGN).

The accompanying caption reads "First time? See you tomorrow for @gamescom ONL", with a clown emoji included for good measure.

Now, if you're unaware of what the heck this all means, it's essentially a blatant nod toward Silksong fans who have made it somewhat of a tradition to post clown memes and emojis during major gaming events, indicating their fruitless hope that Silksong might finally be showcased.

So, there are two possible outcomes here, as far as we can tell. Either Geoff is simply being a complete tool and purposefully winding up Silksong fans, or... Silksong will actually be shown during Gamescom ONL.

It seems wild to us that Keighley would go out of his way to procure a clown nose just to p*** people off, but who knows! We reckon he's fully aware of the intense backlash that would occur if that was indeed the case. So as it stands, we're leaning slightly toward the genuine possibility that we might finally get a release date for Silksong.

Or maybe the joke's on us.