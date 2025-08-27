Developer and publisher Tribute Games (Marvel Cosmic Invasion, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge) has released a new trailer for the upcoming Scott Pilgrim EX on Nintendo Switch, confirming the addition of two new playable characters.

So who might these playable characters be? Surely they're good guys like Wallace Wells or Knives Chau, right? Wrong. Say hello to Lucas Lee and Roxie Richter, two of Ramona Flowers' evil exes and minor antagonists from the original comic series.

With Toronto overrun with gangs, members of the band Sex Bob-Omb have been kidnapped, forcing Scott and Ramona to join forces with her former foes, each of which bring their own unique fighting style to the fray. Scott Pilgrim EX displays the same exceptional animation that Tribute Games is known for, while staying true to the original Ubisoft game, Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World. Honestly, it looks awesome.

Here's a reminder of the key features:

- Step into the shoes of seven fan-favorite fighters, each with their own distinct combat style. - Venture out on epic quests and battle new enemies and bosses across interconnected levels in a new story by series creator Bryan Lee O’Malley that will appeal to longtime fans and newcomers alike. - Master creative combos, wield wacky weapons, use your surroundings to your advantage and conquer the chaos! - Spend your hard-earned coins to customize your fighter! Equip special items and upgrade your stats to create a unique build for every playthrough! - Known for their explosive blend of 8-bit energy and hyper-melodic rock, the band returns to their roots with all new music crafted for this Toronto-hopping adventure. - Join forces with up to three friends, locally or online, with easy drop-in/drop-out co-op. Battle solo or hit the streets together.

Scott Pilgrim EX is currently scheduled to launch on the Switch in 2026.